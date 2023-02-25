The Canberra Times

Seattle University professor Sonora Jha on her new campus-set novel 'The Laughter'

By Moira Macdonald
February 26 2023 - 12:00am
College campuses are fertile ground for satire and intrigue. Picture Shutterstock

Seattle author Sonora Jha would like to make it clear, "for the record", that her new campus-set novel The Laughter, out now from HarperCollins, is not about Seattle University, where she is a professor and associate dean (she smiled, though, when she said it).

