And while she was careful to give him humanity and vulnerabilities (he is, for example, quite attached to his dog, a trait Jha shares with Oliver), she wasn't interested in giving him a standard redemption arc. "So much of literary fiction about these men, or even films, has been about that journey," she said. "Some readers may find it unsatisfying. It was important to me to take these tropes and turn them on their head. I'm not writing about this man's journey, and these people of colour are his tools to his understanding and his change of heart." More important to her was "what's happening to the people that he's around and that he has power over".