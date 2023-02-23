Last days of The Sunset Cinema in Canberra

The Sunset Cinema this weekend packs up and heads, well, into the sunset after a busy season in Canberra at the Australian National Botanic Gardens.
The final movies are on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night.
Thursday's is British rom-com What's Love Got to Do with It? starring Lily James and Emma Thompson.
Friday's offering is one for the family, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.
Saturday's is spy action comedy from the mind of Guy Ritchie, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, starring Jason Statham and Hugh Grant.
Gates open at 6.30pm. Movie starts at last light.
Tickets available here.
