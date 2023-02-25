The Canberra Times

Why do we stop exploring new music as we get older?

By Timothy McKendry
February 26 2023 - 5:30am
Our willingness to explore new or unfamiliar music declines with age. Picture Shutterstock

According to an estimate from the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, an organisation that represents the international music industry, people around the world spend on average 20.1 hours per week listening to music, up from 18.4 hours in 2021.

