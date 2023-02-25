The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Jackie French | From boring to beautiful in minutes

Jackie French
By Jackie French
February 26 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Topiary goals. Picture Shutterstock

I met some stunning potted floribunda rose bushes today, each one topiarised to lay flat against what was once a boring house wall, but is now a blaze of buff and pale blush roses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie French

Jackie French

Canberra Times columnist

Jackie French is an Australian author, historian, ecologist and honourary wombat (part time), 2014-2015 Australian Children' Laureate and 2015 Senior Australian of the Year. She also writes a gardening column for The Canberra Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.