The easiest way to turn a wall into a garden, of course, is to grow a rambler over it - a rose, perhaps, though they will look bare in winter. Some roses keep their leaves longer than others. Lady Bank's rose tends to stay garmented for most of the cool weather. Other choices are perennial climbers like Chinese jasmine - birds love to nests in their thickets. Avoid common jasmine which attempts to take over any garden it's planted it. Pandorea jasminoides, a relative of the native wonga vine we have here, can look superb, with giant white and purple-red smudged blooms. But you can't take fence covering climbers with you when you move.