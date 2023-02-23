The Canberra Times
Artist Jimmi Buscombe completes his water tank painting at Murrumbateman

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated February 24 2023 - 2:50pm, first published February 23 2023 - 11:35am
A pair of 10-metre high Gang Gang cockatoos perched on a branch have linked Murrumbateman to one of the fastest-growing public art phenomena in the country, feeding tourism cash into remote and rural parts of Australia.

