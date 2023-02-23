The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Fun event for ACT defence veteran families

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 23 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The event will be held on Saturday, March 4 in Canberra. Picture supplied

Members of the defence veteran community, including families and young war widows, are being invited to an event in Canberra on Saturday, March 4 that is about the kids having fun and the adults establishing a new network of support.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.