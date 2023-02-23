Fun event for ACT defence veteran families

Members of the defence veteran community, including families and young war widows, are being invited to an event in Canberra on Saturday, March 4 that is about the kids having fun and the adults establishing a new network of support.
The afternoon will involve free activities for the kids, free ice cream for all and an opportunity to relax, meet new people and learn what is on offer to veterans' families in the ACT.
Coordinated by Australian War Widows NSW and supported by SoldierOn, the event will be held at the Robert Poate Centre at 80 Bellenden Street, Gungahlin on Saturday, March 4.
The link to register attendance via eventbrite.com.au is here.
It will also be a chance to hear more about plans for Our Space ACT, view other programs and supports available to the families of veterans in Canberra and engage in some fun activities for all ages.
Our Space is a safe space for those connected to ADF service such as widows and spouses of veterans to "come together and just be".
"It is a safe place to share our experiences, our thoughts and our feelings. It is a place where we are respectful of each other and maintain each other's privacy," it says.
"It is not a counselling forum, it does not provide clinical services it is informal and a forum for peers to connect."
