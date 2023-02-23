I'm sure I'm one of the millions of Australians who have a warm, inner glow on reading the news Qantas has just announced a $1 billion dollar half-year profit after tax. As a taxpayer, I'm thrilled the Morrison government gave them a reported $2.35 billion dollars during the pandemic without any clawback mechanism, as they did with JobKeeper.
It's bleeding obvious Qantas should have had to pay this money back over time. Why didn't the government take 20 per cent of the company and retain it until the money was paid back? Another option would have been to provide free travel for government staff on business for two years.
Qantas now appears to focus on one thing, profit. They sacked 2500 baggage handlers and outsourced the job to a private company. Now when you're flying to London and your bag ends up in Argentina, Alan Joyce blames the company he outsourced the job to. Convenient.
I flew overseas with Qantas at Christmas time and was singularly unimpressed by the deterioration in the quality of service. It's now a budget carrier with priority going to business class. Our auxiliary power unit died prior to take off.
A friend whose daughter had been working as flight crew for another airline applied to work at Qantas. She was told she was eminently qualified but she would have to go to London to apply. She did and was employed on lower wages and poorer conditions than those recruited here. Profit over everything.
Mr Rattenbury has joined an expedition to the Antarctic to see firsthand the havoc climate change is having on the planet. A worthy trip.
In his own backyard of Canberra he could take a stance, along with Mr Barr, on banning black roofs. Why oh why, when you take a look at some new suburbs of the last five years, do you see a sea of black roofs?
Also, why not ban the demolition of houses unless they have structural defects that necessitate being demolished? Houses built in the last 50 to 60 years in Canberra are no doubt solidly built.
Why allow this waste of perfectly sound houses to be replaced with either one mammoth house (no room for shady trees) or a block of units/ townhouses surrounded by cement?
The planet doesn't have an endless supply of resources.
Pedantic perhaps, but how did foreign spies in Australia suddenly grow from a nest thereof ASIO's earlier language (and common usage) into a hive?
The average beehive contains 20 to 60 thousand bees so would ASIO director-general Mike Burgess have us now understand that this is analogous, or remotely comparable, to the number of spies?
Are they buzzing around the place? When and where do they swarm? Is this the ultimate honey trap?
Seriously though, official language can be critical in shaping our attitudes and anxieties, deliberately or otherwise, and, while not wishing to diminish threats, such exaggerated language surely diminishes credibility.
When the Olympics were started by the ancient Greeks, a fundamental principle was it was a time of peace and all people were welcomed. Today the USA and its allies, due to the war in Ukraine, want to ban Russians from competing under their national flag.
Ukraine declared its independence in 1918 but was occupied by Soviet troops and became a Soviet Socialist Republic in 1922. It successfully declared its independence in 1991.
In 2014 the elected government, which preferred to sign a trade agreement with Russia rather than the EU, was violently overthrown. This led to conflict between different ethnic communities divided by religion and language.
There were thousands of civilian casualties between 2014 and 2022, something which has received little Western media attention.
Regardless of who you want to blame, the Olympic principle of a period of peace and amity between warring nations should be observed.
The resources saved on military hardware spending could be sent to Syria and Turkey to help rebuild their communities after the disastrous recent earthquake where 45,000 people were killed.
Gifted neurosurgeon Dr Charlie Teo has been in the news. This professional is in a class of his own.
He is no doubt highly accomplished and credible. I am astonished that a rare error, and one he acknowledges, could be construed in the media as a serious blemish on the man.
Of course, it is clearly regrettable a female patient has suffered severely at his hands, and any anguish amongst close relatives is understandable. However, the man needs forgiveness, not the stuff of the highly publicised court proceedings.
I find it hard to believe all the ramifications of the surgery were not revealed to the patient, or indeed to any of his patients. Dr Teo takes on near impossible neurosurgeries, shied away from by other neurosurgeons, and his remarkable achievements are well known.
Talent, exceptional skill, and a driving force of will to succeed, without fear of failure, for such an incredible doctor should not be overshadowed by a tragic mistake.
As a Coalition supporter, I was rather embarrassed by the way Scott Morrison politicised national security.
I am finding Labor's approach of saying less and doing more, as well as demonstrating the ability to work with allied countries, to be a greater signal of strength than anything ScoMo's rhetoric ever achieved.
I hope all Coalition supporters and politicians are paying close attention to how our national interests in security should be managed.
Let us never have a repeat of the ScoMo era.
Although I wouldn't go so far as to sympathise with Philip Lowe, I do believe he has a poor tool with which to work.
Apart from fossil fuel sector price-gouging, inflation is being fuelled by business borrowing (so far unaffected by interest rate rises), by the well-off spending money they already have and by depositors who are only encouraged as the interest rate rises give them more spending power.
It would seem that interest rates are not only a very blunt tool, but they don't even touch the real causes of inflation.
How crushed do mortgagees have to be before their collective pain offsets the collective gains made by the actual troublemakers?
Ernst Willheim (Letters, February 20) offers some good options for those people who choose not to have a car.
But has he considered parents dropping off and picking up their toddlers at childcare, or taking their school-age children to after-school activities, or those with medical appointments during the day, or those volunteering with community activities, or those carrying family-sized loads of shopping, or those whose suburbs don't have a primary school, or those not in good health?
These are regular events for many families, not just one-offs.
Denis Moriarty's article Why we need an activist Poet Laureate (canberratimes.com.au, February 17) made me recall one such poet the ACT did produce.
The late Denis Kevans was brought up in the old school house at Hall. After a sound education, he commenced medicine at Sydney University then changed to languages. Denis eventually became that activist poet.
He eventually gave himself the title of Australia's Poet Lorikeet (a pun on Poet Laureate).
Denis frequently opened his performances with the following:
I am Australia's Lorikeet
And I wrote this very fast
You are a beaut
I thee salute
Elizabeth the last!
If, as reported, China intends to supply Russia with weaponry the Australian government should look seriously at iron ore and coal exports.
Apart from the dangers of becoming even more reliant on China that we are now, and China's disregard for international trade conventions, I do not relish the thought of Australian sourced raw materials being used in Chinese tanks, rockets and artillery supplied to the Russian invaders of Ukraine.
I'm not sure what Gary Beck (Letters, February 18) is getting at. Questacon promotes science. Science is unequivocal about the existential threat posed by climate change. Who will be most affected? Our children, including Gary's grandson. For Questacon to feature a display tracing the planet's rising temperatures is hardly alarmist.
How does a 15-year-old repeat offender get bail four times? Shane Rattenbury the system is broken. Please fix it.
Robodebt was a blatant, immoral and likely illegal orgy of "bad Tudging". Australia must have an immediate, zero-tolerance "no Tudge" rule.
Why are health authorities persisting with reporting deaths with COVID rather than deaths from COVID? The former is meaningless as it gives no information on the underlying cause of death. We don't we report the numbers of people dying "with", for example, the flu?
So Woolworths is phasing out plastic bags and introducing free plastic brick farms. Go figure.
On passing through Cook, Macquarie, and Weston recently, I noticed no end of leaf-filled roadside gutters, together with well-established lines of weeds in gutters, median strips and even parts of the road. No wonder visitors talk about the shabby look.
Scientists are hopeful within a few years they will be able to use DNA to bring the Tasmanian tiger back to life. Once these techniques have been proven, they should work on bringing "homo sapiens" back to life. Some could even be trained to serve as parliamentarians - or is that a step too far?
In addressing the Aston by-election, Peter Dutton said the government had ignored its voters for too long. Mr Dutton needs to be reminded that for almost all the past decade Aston has had a Liberal MP.
Yes, Terry Hodge, very sadly the "language battle (has been) lost" (Letters, February 17). Up until now I thought a "missle" was something that was used at a church service.
Peter Dutton's opposition to any proposal of the Albanese government channels Tony Abbott. His credibility and electability would increase if he judged proposals on merit.
According to recent analysis (canberratimes.com.au, February 22) Labradors are one of the three dog breeds most likely to bite children. Labradors? Really? That just seems hard to believe.
