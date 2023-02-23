The Canberra Times
Why shouldn't Qantas payback the money it received from us?

By Letters to the Editor
February 24 2023 - 5:30am
Qantas, the recipient of billions of dollars in taxpayer-funded support during the pandemic, has just declared a massive profit. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

I'm sure I'm one of the millions of Australians who have a warm, inner glow on reading the news Qantas has just announced a $1 billion dollar half-year profit after tax. As a taxpayer, I'm thrilled the Morrison government gave them a reported $2.35 billion dollars during the pandemic without any clawback mechanism, as they did with JobKeeper.

