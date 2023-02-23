The sound of ABBA, Elton John and Neil Diamond will be floating above the treetops of the National Arboretum Canberra on Saturday as a big tribute band concert takes place as part of the now iconic site's 10th birthday celebrations.
Gates open at 5pm on Saturday for the AMPLIFY Tributes at the Arboretum concert. The evening starts with a DJ and then the bands at 6pm, continuing into the sunset and then under the stars.
Three tribute bands will be performing: a musical tribute to Neil Diamond backed by a nine-piece band, Elton Out of the Closet getting everyone rocking to the Rocket Man and BABBA, bringing all the moves and songs of ABBA.
READ MORE:
Bring a picnic or purchase from on-site food and drink.
Purchase tickets here.
And the weather is looking good for Saturday: a top of 29 degrees and only a five per cent chance of rain.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.