AMPLIFY Tributes at the Arboretum concert pays tribute to Neil Diamond, Elton John and ABBA

By Staff Reporters
February 24 2023 - 5:30am
A previous concert at the National Arboretum Canberra. Picture supplied

The sound of ABBA, Elton John and Neil Diamond will be floating above the treetops of the National Arboretum Canberra on Saturday as a big tribute band concert takes place as part of the now iconic site's 10th birthday celebrations.

