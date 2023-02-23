We might be in the final throes of summer, but something tells me this heat is set to stick around for a while.
Few anglers are complaining, with hot weather and warm currents on the coast producing great marlin and tuna action all the way into Victoria.
The latest marlin tournament, held at Eden, produced a mix of striped and black marlin, along with usual array of sharks and a few yellowfin tuna.
One marlin got the better of its captors, punching a hole in their boat's motor with its bill before escaping. The vessel had to be towed back to Tathra, but at least the crew had a good fish tale to tell over a few beers.
There have been reports of healthy schools of striped tuna off the far South Coast. These fish are like lollies for big marlin, but they're also fun to catch in their own right and terrific bait for a range of species.
Hot weather is starting to influence trout fishing in the mountain lakes.
The big lakes are either falling or steady, which means trout are retreating to the depths in the heat of the day.
In saying that, very good late evening and after-dark fishing continues, especially for fly-fishers.
Eucumbene, which is sitting at around 68 per cent capacity, is fishing the best of the three major impoundments
Last week's round of the Canberra Native Cup competition highlighted the improving fishing in Lake Burley Griffin.
Golden perch and a handful of solid cod - including a record-breaking 93cm fish - were caught, along with the usual redfin.
The prime areas, as always, were in the deep, snaggy sections around Black Mountain Peninsular and surrounds.
