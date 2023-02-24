The Canberra Times

Parents behaving badly at Canberra's public swimming pools

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
February 25 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Civic pool is a great place to be on a hot day. Picture by James Croucher

As kids growing up in a country town, we would have never, never disrespected the bloke in charge of the local swimming pool. He was like God. Or the voice of God. All-seeing. Rarely seen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.