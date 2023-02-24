Parents behaving badly at Canberra's public swimming pools

A little kid who can't quite commit to jumping off the high board will be encouraged by the others and, then, finally face a 5-4-3-2-1 countdown when everyone gets sick of waiting. People sitting on the side of the pool or in the stands will clap and cheer when anyone does take the plunge for the first time. It's kind of lovely. But also a massive job for the lifeguards to keep an eye on everyone. Which they do.

