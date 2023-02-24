Parents behaving badly at Canberra's public swimming pools

As kids growing up in a country town, we would have never, never disrespected the bloke in charge of the local swimming pool. He was like God. Or the voice of God. All-seeing. Rarely seen.
Perched up in his viewing platform, I imagine, probably on a swivel stool, rubber thongs on his tanned feet, in a stretched polo shirt that had likely seen better days, microphone at the ready, he was to be feared. And obeyed. No running on the cement. Stop mucking around on the grass. You did anything wrong, you were out. "Get your towel and go". All broadcast over the microphone to the entire pool. A humiliation you did not want to endure.
And the adults? Well, it was the early 80s, so mum and dad were probably nowhere to be seen but the thought of them having a go at the local pool manager was just unfathomable. Again, it was the 80s. So adults acted like ... adults.
Last Sunday, it was revealed the operators of five Canberra public swimming pools want out of the gig. The full story is yet to be given but the operators of the Dickson pool were upfront: a difficult job with little to no help from the ACT government. They had faced some very hard years - battling air quality concerns during bushfires and the unprecedented problem of trying to operate during COVID. Then there was the public. Oh, the public.
Most people did the right thing, but a big pressure on the pool operators was the way the public interacted with the staff and the lifeguards.
"Everything we do is focused on keeping people safe. Educating parents to keep watch does not always happen without significant pushback on staff," Dickson Aquatic Centre manager Chris Graham said last week.
"Our staff have to manage a lot of feedback from the general public - often delivered in an inappropriate or confronting manner."
This may not be the main reason for the exodus of pool managers, but it may be one of the most disturbing.
My children and I love going to many of the public swimming pools in Canberra (Vale, Phillip) and I've witnessed my share of parents behaving badly.
There was the time a mother berated a lifeguard at Stromlo because he had the temerity to tell her to watch her child while she was in the pool. The little girl looked about eight. At that age, constant visual supervision is required by the parent, no matter how proficient the child is in the water. We've all heard it before: life guards are not babysitters. Thems the rules.
Then there was the recent afternoon at Civic pool. It was a scorching-hot Saturday. By about 3pm, the big pool was like a washing machine. There were crowds of kids waiting to jump off the high diving board (the 10-metre is still roped off ) while big blokes were doing massive sueys off the smaller boards
Everyone expects that at Civic. People performing on the boards is part of the theatre of the day. And there is a community feel to the pool.
A little kid who can't quite commit to jumping off the high board will be encouraged by the others and, then, finally face a 5-4-3-2-1 countdown when everyone gets sick of waiting. People sitting on the side of the pool or in the stands will clap and cheer when anyone does take the plunge for the first time. It's kind of lovely. But also a massive job for the lifeguards to keep an eye on everyone. Which they do.
So, this particular day, the pool was busy. And then four police officers turned up. The harried young pool manager had to speak to them. (ACT Policing said later they were investigating an allegation that older boys took photos of younger boys in the male changerooms. Four officers were there because new recruits were shadowing more experienced officers. Nothing came of it because the older boys were long gone and the parents of the younger boys didn't pursue it).
At the same time this was happening, a dad was stridently arguing with the young woman managing the pool's front desk. For some reason, he and his family hadn't had enough time in the pool. He wanted his $16 entry fee back. (I suspect he was told to get his toddler, buoyancy vest or not, out of the big pool).
The young staff member obviously didn't have the authority to return his money. Her superior was busy speaking to the police.
But there was no reasoning with Angry Dad.
He started swearing. Then he went over to the ice cream freezer and took out a Splice, waved it triumphantly in the air like he was William Wallace thrusting his sword skywards, and said he was taking it. That this was a Splice now worth $16 and it was his. And then he left with his kids trailing him.
In the meantime, the pool manager was wrapping up his talk with the cops. It was all over in about 10 minutes but just a window into the world of running a public pool. It's no easy job.
And it's a shame our pool staff, mostly young, mostly unable to retaliate, have to put up with this rubbish.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
