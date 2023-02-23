The Canberra Times

Times Past: February 24, 1969

February 24 2023 - 5:30am
From a special Canberra Times correspondent, on this day in 1969, reports of a "fantastic" day appeared on the front page. The often forgotten, small mining town of Captains Flat had a brief revisit to its former busy days.

