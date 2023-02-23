Times Past: February 24, 1969

When it was all over, all the purchasers and spectators did what was the best thing to do and washed down the day with beers and shared stories with the locals. In a great addition to the tale of the day, two residents of Captains Flat were concerned their personal property had ended up in the sale. The elderly gentleman swung at the seller Mr Angus causing the constable of the town to be called. Emerging from the bowling club, things were settled and the two concerned residents discreetly disappeared into the dusk of the evening while those still in the pub continued to talk and sing.