Times Past: February 24, 1969

From a special Canberra Times correspondent, on this day in 1969, reports of a "fantastic" day appeared on the front page. The often forgotten, small mining town of Captains Flat had a brief revisit to its former busy days.
"It was fantastic!" were the words from well-known Captains Flat personality Tom Kerr in response to the successful day that was the Australiana auction.
For a few hours on the Saturday morning, Captains Flat was a booming country town with cars lining Foxlow Street on either side.
The contents of the Captains Flat Museum that were owned, up until a few weeks before the auction by Hector Davies, were up for auction on behalf of an anonymous seller. For this "collection of colonial folk household bric-a-brac and furniture", bidders came from hours away, as far as Sydney and from places like Cooma.
Canberrans made up the most of the visitors. Numbers were estimated at 500 but it was more likely that half that was there, however by all accounts, many had a good time down to the last swing of the auctioneer's hand. Along with the purchase of things from yesteryear, a successful trade was done at the Captains Flat Motel in ice cream and soft drinks.
For the items themselves, there were no reserves or prices so demand was the ultimate decider of cost. A cedar chest of drawers went for $46 while a "rare", convict-made brick sold for $2.
The most exciting piece of the auction was purchased by Mr N. Locker of Cooma, who bought a pair of convict handcuffs, complete with the key and still in working order, for $26 (about $350 in 2023). The handcuffs were destined to be displayed at Mr Locker's historical museum in Pine Valley.
When it was all over, all the purchasers and spectators did what was the best thing to do and washed down the day with beers and shared stories with the locals. In a great addition to the tale of the day, two residents of Captains Flat were concerned their personal property had ended up in the sale. The elderly gentleman swung at the seller Mr Angus causing the constable of the town to be called. Emerging from the bowling club, things were settled and the two concerned residents discreetly disappeared into the dusk of the evening while those still in the pub continued to talk and sing.
