I sometimes find myself in conversations with people about the oncoming wave of renewable energy production and the resultant reduction in coal-fired power plants.
As we know, coal-fired power is a major source of greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution, and there are significant environmental and health impacts associated with its continued use.
As the world seeks to reduce our dependence on coal and transition to cleaner energy sources, I sometimes posit that regions with an economy that relies on coal mining may need to find alternative employment or industries for the people currently working in coal mines.
With over one third of worldwide electricity production currently using coal (6 billion tonnes), we have some way to go yet - but it is obviously on the decline.
You might also like to read:
Some say we will always need coal because even if we stop burning coal to produce electricity, coal is an integral part of the steel-making process and our modern world needs a lot of steel. We produced 1.9 billion tonnes of steel last year which required more than 600 million tonnes of coal.
So, despite the fact steel production is responsible for seven per cent of global greenhouse emissions, it seems we will be using coal for the foreseeable future. Or will we?
Hydrogen is going to be an important part of our energy solution going forward. Powering ships and planes and heavy transport - but H2 Green Steel sees hydrogen as an important alternative to coal to produce steel.
In the current method of steel making using coal, the iron ore is converted into iron in a blast furnace along with coke (a form of coal) and limestone.
The coke is burned directly to provide the heat which melts the iron and removes impurities. The molten iron is then further refined in to steel, typically using a basic oxygen furnace (BOF), before casting.
The green steel method of producing steel is known as direct reduced iron (DRI) and electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmaking.
Provided the hydrogen is produced via renewable power, the carbon emissions from the actual production of steel are virtually eliminated. The iron ore is first processed into pellets which are then fed into a reactor where they are reduced using hydrogen gas.
This produces direct reduced iron which is then fed in to an electric arc furnace where it is melted and refined into steel. As the name suggests, the electric arc furnace uses electric arcs to melt the direct reduced iron.
This is then cast into various billets of steel using a continuous casting method.
H2 Green Steel believes they can start producing green steel in commercial quantities by 2025, with a target of 5 million tonnes annually by 2030.
Even though that quantity sounds good, it is less than 0.3 per cent of our current annual steel production.
This is just the first such company in Europe, but the UK government has committed £600 million to help their two largest steelmakers switch away from coal, and many other steel producers in Europe are looking on with interest.
Of course change is needed in China, where 58 per cent of the world's steel is produced.
The writing was on the wall for our coal producers with renewable power and now the permanent markers have come out for those same coal producers with our move towards the production of green steel.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.