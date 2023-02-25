I remember the advent of Facebook so clearly, it could have been yesterday, even though it's now well past its peak. I never really got into it, for the simple reason that I can't get used to the idea of photographing things and telling people about what I did. It seems objectively weird behaviour, even while it is undeniably the most normal thing in the world. I also think it's bad manners to show off the way people do on the socials - I can't help that I was brought up properly. The rest of social media has therefore been a maelstrom of avoidance on my part, although my job has forced me to become a "lurker", hanging around the edges of, say, Twitter, and watching what people say. My job requires a modicum of contemporary awareness, after all. But I cannot bring myself to wade in.