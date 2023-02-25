Earlier this week, one of the kids asked me what my favourite age was. I didn't need to think too much about my answer, which is 35. But I hesitated, because I was between the kids at this age, and I didn't want the younger to think she'd somehow sullied my enjoyment of life, arriving when I was 36.
So I said 32, which is pretty much the same thing. The fact is, I really didn't come into my own, as they say, until I turned 30 and life just got a whole lot better. Suddenly, I was hitting my straps. It's hard to explain; I didn't have a hard time in my 20s. In fact, they were objectively pretty great. But I need a rear-view mirror to see them as they were, and even then there's a fair amount of cringe involved. Yes, I think I was born 32.
I am, fair and square, part of Generation X, although so close to the cusp that many of my age-peers have gone either way. It goes without saying that I side with my elders, and remain, to all intents and purposes, mired in 90s nostalgia, which I realise contradicts my earlier assertion that my 20s were the rubbish decade, but there you have it.
It means that in some ways, I hit a ceiling quite early in life, and have eschewed many modern innovations out of habit.
I remember the advent of Facebook so clearly, it could have been yesterday, even though it's now well past its peak. I never really got into it, for the simple reason that I can't get used to the idea of photographing things and telling people about what I did. It seems objectively weird behaviour, even while it is undeniably the most normal thing in the world. I also think it's bad manners to show off the way people do on the socials - I can't help that I was brought up properly. The rest of social media has therefore been a maelstrom of avoidance on my part, although my job has forced me to become a "lurker", hanging around the edges of, say, Twitter, and watching what people say. My job requires a modicum of contemporary awareness, after all. But I cannot bring myself to wade in.
This, thankfully, is all very surmountable, and all part of Life On The Cusp. They come, they go; I have been snorting derisively for years now at the fact that most people don't check Facebook any more, when once they used to tell me I was doomed to become a social pariah if I failed to sign up. Like I said, I was born 32.
But honestly, living on the cusp can be fraught. It wasn't all that long ago that I suddenly realised that others around me, in a professional sense, rightfully think of me as "one of the old ones". An "elder", if you will - the grown-up in the room. In some ways this feels natural. In others, it's a gut-punch of realisation that one is no longer young and shouldn't pretend to be (not that I ever have). And, as an "elder", there's a lot to be grumpy about. A lot.
READ MORE: SALLY PRYOR
For one thing, the "kids" (meaning the Gen Zs) don't use phones properly anymore. My older nephews and niece - aged 20, 18 and 15 - don't answer phone calls or respond to text messages, opting instead to communicate via Instagram or Snapchat, meaning, of course, that we will probably never cross paths again in this life unless forced into physical proximity. It's sad, if only because it seems a colossal waste of, you know, a phone.
For another, there isn't nearly enough emphasis these days on general cultural awareness. Life and modern-day pop culture is all so fleeting that it seems, to the younger folk, pointless to hold on to any of it.
Case in point: a recent newsroom meeting led to the horrifying discovery that a large number of the younger reporters (who make up the bulk of our staff) don't know who the Beach Boys are. They thought the now-shuttered nightclub Kokomos was so named because it, you know, sounded cool.
"But the song is piped ad nauseum through the speakers," I pointed out, alarmed. I was met with a mixture of embarrassed shrugs and defiant stares - me getting all Gen X with my "obscure" musical tastes and whatnot. It later transpired that many could not name any of the Beatles, and one had never even heard of Kurt Cobain or Nirvana, leading me to suggest an urgent change in our hiring policies.
It's not about taste! I was never even a fan of Nirvana, even though many of my friends cried when Cobain died. The Beatles broke up before I was born, I was an infant when John Lennon was shot! (Who? Aargh!) But yes, I was a bit taken aback when Tim Rogers of You Am I was on television the other night with wild grey hair and a lined face, because he's really not that old (and nor am I!!)
As always, music provides the perfect metaphor.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.
As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.