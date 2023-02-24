It was largely because of such opinions that in 2018, the Royal Mint abandoned plans to produce a commemorative coin in his honour. In 2020, Dahl's family and the Roald Dahl Story Company apologised for his antisemitism, but in the manner of a politician's non-denial denial. The family acknowledged "the lasting and understandable hurt caused by some of Roald Dahl's statements". However, they also said "[t]hose prejudiced remarks are incomprehensible to us and stand in marked contrast to the man we knew and to the values at the heart of Roald Dahl's stories, which have positively impacted young people for generations" - as though their intimacy with the author somehow precluded them from being acquainted with his unabashed bigotry and misogyny.