The message of Harmony Week is simple: everyone belongs.
The annual Australian government initiative was first held in 1999 to promote the benefits of cultural diversity.
This year it will run from March 20 to 26 and includes the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination on Tuesday, March 21.
Schools, community groups, sporting associations, local government, places of worship, businesses and other government agencies will all mark the week in some way, backed up by resources from the Department of Home Affairs.
A spokesperson for the department said we celebrate Harmony Week because we are proud of "our strong and harmonious society".
"The responsibility for our continued success rests on the shoulders of all of us: whether a new arrival or long-standing citizen," the spokesperson said.
"Since 1949, our communities have welcomed more than five million new citizens, and today, more than half of all Australians were born overseas or have a parent who was.
"Our success as a multicultural nation is underwritten by our shared Australian values such as respect for the freedom and dignity of the individual, the rule of law and 'a fair go', which embrace mutual respect, tolerance and compassion for those in need."
The spokesperson said everyone was welcome to get involved and encouraged to wear orange to mark the event.
"Traditionally, orange signifies social communication and meaningful conversations and relates to the freedom of ideas and encouragement of mutual respect," the spokesperson said.
Schools, local organisations and community leaders, in particular, are at the heart of Harmony Week.
Their support means people all over the country can come together to share, learn and appreciate the diversity that is Australia.
"Bringing communities together through sport, food, music, and entertainment plays an important role in promoting our cultural diversity," the spokesperson said.
"It creates an opportunity to think, talk about and recognise how our differences and our similarities make Australia a great place to live."
Celebrating the week can take any form - be it large or small.
It could be anything from school lesson ideas to hosting morning teas to large community festivals.
There are event planning kits available that contain resources and ideas for hosting an event.
And everyone can share their story on the Harmony Week website and social media using the hashtags #harmonyweek and #everyonebelongs.
"Cultural diversity is one of Australia's greatest strengths," the spokesperson said.
"We have different backgrounds, different experiences and different cultures. Yet we are all united as Australians."
To find out more or register an event, visit the website at harmony.gov.au.
