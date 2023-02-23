The Canberra Times

Harmony Week a national celebration of respect, tolerance and compassion

February 23 2023 - 3:14pm
Harmony Week brings us together to celebrate our different backgrounds, experiences and cultures and what makes us all Australians. Picture Shutterstock

The message of Harmony Week is simple: everyone belongs.

