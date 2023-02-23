Former Wallabies playmaker Tim Horan is confident Jack Debreczeni's growth and development over the past five years will be on display on Friday night.
The 29-year-old was a shock selection for the ACT Brumbies season opener against the NSW Waratahs and will start at flyhalf.
Debreczeni is a former Australian Schoolboy who enjoyed success with the Melbourne Rebels and was touted as a future Wallaby.
His career plateaued and he moved overseas in 2019. Since then, the flyhalf has played in Japan and New Zealand and has developed his game.
Horan was impressed with Debreczeni's performances in the Brumbies pre-season trials and backed the returning playmaker to lead his new side to victory on Friday.
"Jack was very young when he was playing Super Rugby," Horan said. "Even though he's been a bit of a globetrotter, if you look at the clubs he's played for, he's not only getting personal experience but he's getting experience from the players around him.
"Being in different environments with different coaches, if you pick up the little one per cent here and there, you're a better player for it. Jack has become a better game manager, rather than trying to do everything himself."
Horan was one of many caught off guard by Debreczeni's selection ahead of Noah Lolesio for Friday's clash.
Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham explained combinations and an abbreviated preparation played a role in the decision.
Debreczeni and halfback Ryan Lonergan have spent the past three months training together in Canberra, while Lolesio was one of a host of Wallabies to commence pre-season in mid-January.
Lolesio and scrumhalf Nic White sat out the trials and are set to be injected into the game in the second half.
Horan has long been one of Lolesio's biggest supporters and he remains confident the flyhalf will take charge as the season progresses.
"I still think Noah Lolesio is our best 10 in Australia," Horan said. "Steve knows it's a long season. Noah will get his chance, he'll be in that rotation of players throughout Super Rugby."
