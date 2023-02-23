The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Ukraine in a strong position to negotiate

By The Canberra Times
February 24 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A person walks past the shell of a destroyed building in Borodyanka on the outskirts of Kyiv, ahead of the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Picture Getty Images

Western elation about Ukraine's ability to hold off Russia for an entire year and to recapture territory should be kept in check.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.