Western elation about Ukraine's ability to hold off Russia for an entire year and to recapture territory should be kept in check.
The situation is, if anything, more desperate than a year ago. This is despite NATO, America's and Australia's demonstrated willingness to support the defence against Putin.
Australia is even today pledging greater support with the provision of another $33 million in military aid. This will come in the form of uncrewed aerial systems, better known as drones.
This is on top of our earlier commitment of $700 million in aid, which includes the much appreciated armoured Bushmaster vehicles.
Ukraine has mounted a heroic defence for the past 12 months. While most expected the Russians to quickly overrun its forces, instead Ukraine has withstood the advance on its biggest cities and then, to surprise and delight in the West, forced Russia back onto its haunches in the country's east.
Russia's military reputation has been dealt blow embarrassing blow after embarrassing blow.
But while his army can keep Vladimir Putin's legions from the nation's throat, President Volodymyr Zelensky does not have the personnel or the firepower to force a full-scale Russian withdrawal.
Large parts of the country have been devastated, tens of thousands of troops and civilians have been killed, and millions of people have been driven from their homes.
He only has limited reserves and his forces are chewing through munitions, including 155 mm artillery shells, at a faster rate than the West can manufacture them.
If this bogs down into a war of attrition, which seems to be happening, the outlook is bleak.
While Putin has suffered significant setbacks, time is on his side, especially if China supplies him with weapons.
While the visit to Kyiv by US President Joe Biden gave the Ukrainians a badly needed shot in the arm POTUS is at the limits of what America can do given opposition by US Republicans to blank cheques for a war without victory, if not without end.
Putin's latest threats, coupled with a stage-managed rally in central Moscow that would have done Mussolini, Hitler or Kim Jong-un proud, are proof of his murderous resolve.
If the Russian president's actions in Chechnya, Crimea and the Donbass are a guide he will stick this out to the bitter end; regardless of the cost.
The most alarming feature of the conflict, and one which has largely been ignored on this sad anniversary, is that there is no diplomatic solution in sight.
Zelensky, buoyed up by massive amounts of Western aid and always on the hunt for more - including offensive weapons which would permit him to take the battle beyond his own borders - has ruled out negotiations with Moscow while Putin is in power and Russians are on his soil.
While this has played well with his own people and in the West it may prove unrealistic.
For all that his his forces have achieved, taking back Donbass and Crimea by force is another matter altogether.
Ukraine is unlikely to ever be in a stronger position to take part in negotiations than it is right now.
That advantage could evaporate if, for example, the West were to get inured to the conflict - a "new normal" - or is distracted by a Chinese incursion into Taiwan or a new conflict in the Middle East.
There is much to be said for a negotiated peace, even if it involves some sacrifice.
The alternatives include the possibility of a war without limits that ends in a Pyrrhic victory for Russia or a conflict that would turn Europe into a wider battleground.
