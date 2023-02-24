There are many leaders at school, ranging from the principal and the staff to school captains, sports captains and student council representatives.
"Most schools in Australia continue the proud tradition of appointing school captains and other school leadership positions from among their senior cohort," a spokesperson for the Department of Education, Skills and Employment said.
"These roles provide young people with a fantastic opportunity to develop their representational skills - they have the opportunity to speak on behalf of their peers and be ambassadors for their school."
They lead from the top and often set the tone of the school. Principals are responsible for educational programs and learning outcomes, the professional development of their staff, school finances and property, and the relationships between the school and its community.
Staff need to both inspire, manage and empower their students. "Our school leaders are passionate about the role of public education in Australian society," the spokesperson said. "By ensuring every child has the opportunity to develop academically and socially, our schools are a vital pillar of an inclusive democracy."
Students don't have to be school or house captains to be considered leaders. "We encourage our students to be leaders in the classroom and playground, through their support for other students, or involvement in academic, sporting, cultural or community events and projects," the spokesperson said. "Year 12 students are all leaders."
The Student Council president chairs the Student Council with the support of the Student Council vice-president. These leaders are nominated by students in their year level and teachers and undergo an interview process before being appointed to their positions.
Student leadership often revolves around the three Rs - being a role model, taking responsibility and building relationships.
The school captain and vice-captain positions are usually decided before the end of the previous school year.
The election process is structured to provide a clear and supportive process where students can make an informed decision about voting for the most suitable candidate for the school captain and vice-captain positions for the following year.
"Students who are chosen to be school captains are those who stand out as confident, conscientious and compassionate leaders," a spokesperson for the Department of Education, Skills and Employment said.
"They are often chosen by teachers and students alike. It is more than a popularity contest.
"Successful candidates have a reputation for working hard to achieve good results at school; they participate in sport and community activities; they are well-liked and respected by their peers.
"School captains play a really important leadership role in the school community.
"They help instil a sense of pride and belonging among younger students.
"They are trusted and familiar and can help bridge gaps between students and staff.
"When recruiting for jobs, employers always look favourably on candidates who have been a school captain because this experience speaks volumes about the qualities of the individual, how they are regarded by others, and the leadership skills they have developed."
Student leadership criteria include: