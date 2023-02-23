The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Business Chamber chief executive Graham Catt resigns, joins Independent Schools Australia

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
February 24 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The chief executive officer of the Canberra Business Chamber Graham Catt, who resigned from the top job after three years. Picture supplied

The chief executive officer of the Canberra Business Chamber Graham Catt has resigned from the top job after three years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She is now a general news reporter, covering everything from local stories to ACT and federal politics. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.