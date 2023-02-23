Home Affairs is failing to reach non-English speakers and people with a disability, an audit of the department's public communications and media activities found.
Just 2 per cent of websites run by the department are in languages other than English, the Australian National Audit Office found in a report released on Thursday.
Home Affairs identified the issue itself in October 2021.
"Approximately 98 per cent of the department's externally facing online content is in English alone," internal communications stated at the time.
"Of the translated content available online, it is often difficult to find and only available for a limited range of content.
"Language identification and selection is also inconsistent and lacks an appropriate quality assurance process."
In the same year, the department found that its "inability to provide accessible web content and functionality for clients with disability is a reputational risk".
The audit office noted that work was underway to address these shortfalls.
The agency does not regularly review the accessibility of its content, the report also found.
Home Affairs agreed to recommendations to ensure communications comply with accessibility guidelines, to increase reporting to its internal governance body and to ensure staff complete accessibility training.
It "recognises that accessibility of information is critical to a well-functioning democracy, and ensuring that all Australians and stakeholders can engage meaningfully with the Department," their response read.
"This recommendation will support our continuous improvement efforts, especially around accessibility and inclusion for people with visual and hearing impairments and including our internal communications."
READ MORE:
It also noted "some good progress" in simplifying English language readability, with further work underway to improve translation capabilities.
Advice on improving accessibility was the sole recommendation made by the audit office, which found Home Affairs to be "largely effective" in their communications and media.
In 2021-22 the department responded to 88 per cent of media inquiries it received, with eight per cent of inquiries not answered. The minister or their office responded to the remaining 4 per cent.
