This weekend the A-Leagues Pride Celebration is under way, and unlike other pride rounds in sport, this one might actually have the desired effect, according to an expert on the subject.
The Pride Cup games will involve every fixture of the men's and women's competitions, with the showpiece event a double-header between Melbourne Victory and Adelaide United on Saturday.
Canberra United will mark the occasion playing against Western Sydney Wanderers at McKellar Park at 3pm on Saturday. Striker Michelle Heyman will wear her rainbow-themed captain's armband as she has every week, and supporters are encouraged to get into the spirit of the round.
Not every pride round has gone to plan in Australian sports of late - as seen in the NRL and NBL's botched attempts - but Dr Erik Denison, a researcher examining homophobia in sports at Monash University hailed the broader approach of the A-Leagues.
"It is unique, and we do give them kudos, because they actually read our research and other research that's been done on this and used it," Denison said.
"The fact that they're raising money to support community clubs to host pride games themselves, which is where we see the most change, that's a good thing. Every sport needs to do that."
The Australian Professional Leagues hope their Pride Cup initiative - which under the same name has continued at over 500 local clubs in the past year - shows "the code's ongoing commitment to making football accessible and inclusive", with one dollar from each ticket sold over the weekend going to Pride Cup's community fund.
Unlike some other pride rounds, the APL also includes training programs for players, club staff and executives, a trial of a new Melbourne stadium safety and inclusion programme which is now being rolled out nationally, and the introduction of technology which silences online hate for clubs, players and fans.
It's not just a one-off pride game, which Denison argues, achieves very little.
"Unfortunately, professional level pride games hasn't changed anything at the grassroots, because there's a big difference between doing a professional football match, and the day-to-day reality of children playing sports in in the community," he said.
"These professional games should not be occurring unless there's a very strong focus on driving adoption in community settings, because on their own, they seem to be harmful and detrimental.
"Just a professional sporting organisation saying, 'Hey, we're going to do a pride game'. There's been multiple studies that have found no benefit to the LGBTQ+ community."
Denison led a world-first study published in the prestigious British Journal of Sports Medicine this month which found that an education approach used widely by sport organisations to stop homophobic behaviour and other discrimination is ineffective.
The study supported by the federal government, Rugby Australia and Rugby Victoria, involved interviews with players aged 16-20 in every team in Victoria.
Denison also said grassroots level volunteer coaches were not adequately enforcing club policies to protect children from homophobic behaviours, which was another reason education programs failed.
"We really need to start focusing on children," he told The Canberra Times.
"To change things there needs to be focus on what's going on in the community, and let's have an open and honest conversation about that.
"Saying things like, 'We're celebrating this community', or, 'It's so people feel safe coming to these professional pride games' - well, the data doesn't show that. Research has examined that in very large studies, and they've not found that at any scale.
"What we need to change is the really harmful behaviours going on in children's sport that are linked to suicide, self harm, but also just causing players to drop out."
Denison said different research had shown girls who played rugby and AFL are often assumed to be lesbians, which can cause reluctance to take part in the sport.
Denison concluded that local governments who control the fields or indoor centres, should take a greater role in enforcing inclusive policies and crack down on harmful discriminatory behaviours.
"Coaches are not reinforcing rules," Denison said.
"The Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Abuse found that homophobic language in sport environments is a major risk factor for sexual abuse to occur, because they can be abused, and then it's not reported because they might be afraid others will think they're gay.
"Ultimately, it's local government that are responsible for the delivery of sport, so we really need them to do their job, to ensure that the sport facilities they own are safe.
"They need to ensure there are requirements in their facility usage agreements, so they can stamp out these behaviours, but doing that is going to be hard.
"That's where the royal commission suggested safe sport officers."
Denison said homophobia in sport is not just slurs in-game, but a "systematic problem" and it needed urgent attention with a multi-pronged approach, especially from sporting bodies.
"Only four or five years ago there was a lot of denial and people were saying sport was inclusive, which was clearly not true," he said.
"But now we have some good ideas of what doesn't work and what could work."
"It's finally moving in the right direction realising there's a problem. Sport bodies don't care for the most part about this problem.
"Most view this as an optional exercise that they can kick down the road and not have to deal with. Until we find a way to get to make this a mandatory thing to keep kids safe, I don't think we'll see much progress."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
