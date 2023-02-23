Launceston Street in Lyons is closed in both directions after a car rolled over on a roundabout on Thursday evening.
ACT Emergency Services were advised of a single-car accident on Launceston Street in Lyons just before 5pm on Thursday.
An ESA spokesperson said a car had rolled over onto a roundabout, at the intersection of Launceston Street and Tarraleah Crescent in Lyons.
The two occupants of the vehicle escaped the crash with minor injuries.
ACT Ambulance, ACT Fire & Rescue, and ACT Policing are in attendance and have closed Launceston Street in both directions.
It is expected the road will remain closed for another hour as they try and move the car off the roundabout.
ACT Emergency Services are asking people to avoid the area and use an alternative route.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She is now a general news reporter, covering everything from local stories to ACT and federal politics. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
