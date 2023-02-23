The Canberra Times
Launceston Street closed in both directions after car crash in Lyons

Soofia Tariq
Soofia Tariq
Updated February 23 2023 - 7:52pm, first published 5:45pm
ACT ambulance service were at the site of the incident and assesed the two occupants of the car. PIcture by Karleen Minney

Launceston Street in Lyons is closed in both directions after a car rolled over on a roundabout on Thursday evening.

