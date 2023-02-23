The Canberra Times
Concern for welfare of missing teenage boy

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 23 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 5:38pm
Clinton Benediction has not been seen or heard from since 10am and he was last seen in Holt. Pictures supplied

Police are concerned about the welfare of a 14-year-old boy who went missing on Thursday morning.

