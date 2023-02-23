Concern for welfare of missing teenage boy

Police are concerned about the welfare of a 14-year-old boy who went missing on Thursday morning.
They said Clinton Benediction had not been seen or heard from since 10am and he was last seen in Holt.
He is described as being of African appearance, about 175cm (5'9") tall, with black hair and brown eyes, and of slim build.
"Police hold concerns for Clinton's welfare and are requesting the public's assistance in locating him," they said in a statement.
"Clinton is known to frequent Kippax oval, Belconnen oval and Belconnen skate park."
They asked anyone with any information that could help find him to contact ACT Policing Communications on 131 444 and quote reference 7360403.
