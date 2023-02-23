The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics
Opinion

Michelle Grattan | Superannuation is a dangerous beast for Anthony Albanese's government to stir

Michelle Grattan
By Michelle Grattan
Updated February 24 2023 - 9:25am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Albanese government is prodding the superannuation bear, which can be a dangerous beast when stirred.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Grattan

Michelle Grattan

Columnist

Michelle Grattan is a press gallery journalist and former editor of The Canberra Times. She is a professorial fellow at the University of Canberra and writes for The Conversation, where her columns also appear.

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.