Phil is a committed sceptic: "As a now recently retired banker of 45 years I spent the last five years being derided for not believing in the crypto world. As someone who has spent most of my time making, managing and in the end helping in the design and delivery of a near time instant payments system for Australia I think I can speak from some experience. As you said it's a solution looking for a problem. The concept I understand but the idea that money can move without oversight of governments scares the heck out of me. Plenty of bankers have been on the crypto wagon in recent years but have quietly walked away when scandals like FTX have come to light. Reminds me of the gold rush. Unregulated get-rich-quick schemes. Plenty of innocent people duped into scams. Nothing really changes."