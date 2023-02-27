This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
You could hear it through the headphones, through the soundproofing lining the studio. Shouting, shrieking. Banging of fists on desks. Naked, unbridled hatred.
The receptionist was aghast, technicians in a spin. Panic flashed across the station manager's face as the C-bombs and F-bombs rained down like a hail of artillery shells.
"We have open mics," he pleaded, as the pair took their brawl deeper into the building. Nothing could ruin a morning's easy FM listening quite like two MPs - one state, the other federal - screaming profane blue murder at each other.
She'd taken issue with something he'd said on air and had burst through the front door to make her volcanic displeasure known. Had they been from opposing political parties, it might have made some sense. But they weren't. They were factional enemies from the same party. The Liberal Party.
The fiery exchange took place a decade ago but the factional enmity remains. It's being played out in NSW as that state heads towards an election, its latest casualty transport minister David Elliott, who was eyeing off an upper house seat after losing his lower house seat to a redistribution. His plans were thwarted when conservative and moderate Liberals joined forces to block him.
Not even Premier Dominic Perrottet has been immune from the internal bloodletting - suffering a political hit job when members of his own party threatened to release a 20-year-old photo of him in a Nazi costume at his 21st birthday party.
Allegations aired by a member of the centre-right faction led by Scott Morrison ally Alex Hawke have led to a parliamentary inquiry into alleged branch stacking, dragging Perrottet's brothers into the mire. Document servers are out looking for the pair to compel them to front the inquiry.
It doesn't get much stranger.
The factional hatred is so intense, it seems aggrieved party members are prepared to forgo another term in government if it means getting their own way.
It brings to mind that famous quote from an American officer reported by Australian journalist Peter Arnett after the battle of Ben Tre in South Vietnam in 1968: "It became necessary to destroy the town to save it."
Of course, Labor hasn't been immune from internal strife either. It saw a key defection of Tania Mihailuk to One Nation after she dumped on her party for preselecting a controversial mayor for an upper house spot. Unfit to govern, she bellowed under parliamentary privilege.
Nasty as it was, it pales in comparison to how Labor conducted itself when I first set out as a cadet journalist at a local rag in Newtown in inner Sydney.
It was just a week after NSW upper house MP Peter Baldwin was bashed senseless in his own home. No one was ever charged over the assault but suspicion ran deep that it was connected to the long running factional warfare between the left and right factions within the NSW ALP.
Every time a car backfired on King Street, we hit the deck. Police were routinely called to council meetings when the Labor factions duked it out in the chamber.
Party conduct has improved since then but beneath the slick campaign material swamping social media feeds and letterboxes in NSW and the heavily airbrushed posters, there will always be the dangerous undertow of political ambition and its jealous sibling, factionalism.
Still, in a largely pedestrian Bunnings-style contest - "We'll beat it by 10 per cent" - when those internal brawls do spill out into the street, they make for interesting if cautionary viewing. For political tragics anyway.
For the vast majority of people navigating the pitfalls and potholes of real life, however, the bickering only reinforces the deep distrust of and disdain for the political class.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
