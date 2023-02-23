A former masseur has admitted to raping three women in a traditional Chinese medicine clinic and committing acts of indecency against three others.
Weiqing Liu, aged in his 30s, fronted the ACT Supreme Court where he faces eight charges involving six victims.
With the assistance of an interpreter on Friday, Liu pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual intercourse without consent and five counts of committing an indecent act without consent.
The case was scheduled to go to trial next month but has now been vacated.
Police have said Liu assaulted each of the women while providing massage services at a traditional Chinese medicine clinic in Phillip between November 2019 and October 2021.
Liu remains on bail with numerous conditions, including being barred from attending the workplace and working in the industry.
READ ALSO:
Liu will be sentenced at a later date.
The case is set to go before a registrar on March 2 to determine when the man will be sentenced. Liu is not required to attend if legally represented.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.