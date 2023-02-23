The Canberra Times
Phillip masseur Weiqing Liu faces ACT Supreme Court, admits raping women


By Hannah Neale
Updated February 24 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 10:50am
Weiqing Liu, 32, enters the ACT courts building on Friday. Picture by Hannah Neale

A former masseur has admitted to raping three women in a traditional Chinese medicine clinic and committing acts of indecency against three others.

