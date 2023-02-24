Rainbow Pride | Trending

WorldPride is in full swing, catapulting Sydney onto the world stage until March 5, with further LGBTQIA+ celebrations then taking place in regional Victoria.
Dented diva earrings, $70. These Australian made handcrafted earrings are the perfect accompaniment to your Pride ensemble. denteddiva.com.au
Happy kite, $30. Brighten up the skies at your local Pride march and other festivities with rainbow brilliance. tigertribe.com.au
Niacinamide + Vitamin C Super Serum, $59.99. For every Pride pack purchased, Olay will make a donation to Minus 18, supporting free resources to youth and families across Australia. Available at all Olay stockists.
Pride cotton bralette, $49.95. Part of a new range of underwear and T-shirts bearing the slogan, 'This is Love'. calvinklein.com.au
Unlabelled body wash, $15. The founders of Unlabelled are both proud members of the LGBTQIA+ community, and inline with Pride celebrations have released a range of new packaging with Pride messaging. Available at Coles.
Pride sleep shorts and tee, $74. The new Pride collection is named Proud to Be Me, a collaboration with Sydney-based LGBTQIA+ artist Kris Andrew Small. bonds.com.au
Universal Pride sandals, $99.95. Suitable for everybody, and covered top to bottom in a rainbow of colours that symbolise diversity and unity. au.teva.com
MCoBeauty rainbow hair scrunchie, $12. The limited edition Love is Love collection includes cosmetics, make-up brushes, face jewels and hair accessories. Available at Woolworths.
Classique Pride Collector eau de toilette, $158. The iconic bottle has been emblazoned with 'Get Used To It', urging for worldwide love and inclusivity, and inspired by the graffiti street art print from Jean Paul Gaultier's 1994 fashion show. Available at Myer and David Jones.
Givenchy rainbow chain nylon windbreaker, $1250. It pays to be prepared for any kind of weather during Pride festivities. marais.com.au
Squealing Pig rosé, $20. Nine different labels celebrate the stories of the LGBTQIA+ community, showcasing the broad spectrum of gender diversity and sexual orientation. Available at Liquorland, Dan Murphy's, BWS and other major liquor outlets.
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
