The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra schoolboy Cameron Myer smashes the four-minute mile

By John Salvado
Updated February 24 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 10:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Myers shocked everyone in Melbourne on Thursday. Picture Getty Images

Canberra schoolboy Cameron Myers has become the second-youngest person after the great Jakob Ingebrigtsen to break the four-minute mile.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.