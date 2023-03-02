The Canberra Times
Litbits: What's on in the Canberra literary scene from March 4, 2023

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
March 2 2023 - 12:00pm
Matt Ottley. Picture supplied

Events

March 4: At the National Portrait Gallery at 2pm, Matt Ottley will conduct a Q&A at a screening of his film The Tree of Ecstasy and Unbearable Sadness. Based on his multimodal work for young adults and adults (picture book and symphony) of the same title, it was inspired by his personal experience of bipolar disorder. Tickets $7. See: portrait.gov.au.

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

