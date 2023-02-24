The Canberra Times
Canberra's ageless athlete Rad Leovic dies aged 95

By Megan Doherty
February 25 2023 - 5:30am
Rad Leovic died on February 8, aged 95. Picture by Jamila Toderas

His post-World War II escape from the former Yugoslavia was the stuff of a Hollywood blockbuster, but once in Australia, Rad Leovic led a quiet life punctuated by a passionate love of exercise that saw him still pole vaulting in his eighties and running in his nineties.

