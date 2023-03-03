What is a university press, how is it funded, and what does it publish?
These the key questions in Stuart Kells' comprehensive centenary history of Melbourne University Press, now titled Melbourne University Publishing.
Kells, an award-winning author, book trade historian and adjunct professor at Latrobe University, believes his book is "more than a history of MUP. It is also a large slice of the history of book publishing in Australia, and it provides a window into the history of Australian culture over the last 100 years."
MUP's many publications have included the two-volume Encyclopaedia of Papua and New Guinea; Manning Clark's six-volume A History of Australia; the Australian Dictionary of Biography, the journal Meanjin and more recently political books, such as The Costello Memoirs and The Latham Diaries. MUP's prestigious Miegunyah imprint, funded through the Grimwade donation, has seen the publication of significant books on art, history, and biography.
MUP was the first university press in Australia, established in 1921 initially alongside a bookshop, which provided significant funds to support the press in the 20th century. Kells details figures from the early history of the press who made significant contributions to Australian publishing, such as Frank Wilmot , who prioritised Australian writing in the 1930s, and editor Barbara Ramsden, who "served as the backbone the press for four decades". In a sad reflection of the times, press directors were all men during the 20th century, the editors largely women. Louise Adler would change all that when appointed director in 2003.
Kells notes, in his introduction, that he has "taken care to approach the (MUP) controversies in an even handed way". One of the most notorious episodes in Australian publishing erupted in September 1993, when Peter Ryan, MUP's director from 1972 to 1988, writing in Quadrant, publicly disowned Manning Clark's A History of Australia, in which he had been intimately involved throughout its publication.
Mark McKenna reviewing Doug Munro's excellent History Wars: The Peter Ryan - Manning Clark Controversy, noted that "for scandalous copy and gossip-laden controversy, there was nothing to equal it". Kells reflects how MUP "has been discussed and presented in the media is part of its story and impact. The media coverage speaks to how the press is seen as public property and an important cultural institution".
In terms of the MUP controversies, Kells' "fair-minded" textual approach could be likened to presenting the cases for the defence and prosecution in a court case but without coming to a final judicial conclusion. In a history of MUP, published by MUP, that was probably a wise decision.
In that context, Kells did not interview key figures, including Adler and the relevant Vice Chancellors, such as Glyn Davis, with his famous words, "save time - give in now" when negotiating with Louise Adler, whose first MUP book was Stuart Macintyre and Anna Clark's The History Wars, which gained a large general readership.
There is no denying that subsequently Adler was a publishing "force of nature", with an ability to tap into the public and political zeitgeist. Later, however, controversial titles such as I, Mick Gatto (was it really a book of "local history"?) and Blonde Ambition: Roxy Jacenko Unfiltered, led to comments, notably from academics and other publishers, that Adler was running a commercial trade press under the guise of a subsidised academic press.
MUP was, for most of the period of Adler's directorship, reliant on significant one-off debt write-offs and a large annual university subsidy, which began at $0.75 million and ended up as $1.25 million. Kells notes Vice Chancellor Douglas Maskell reported that the university "had pumped $26 million into the publisher over a decade and half". MUP only began to post modest profits in 2017, although Kells notes, "the profits were materially smaller than the subsidies provided by the university".
Mounting dissatisfaction within Melbourne University led to several reviews and the decision in January 2019 that MUP would henceforth "refocus on being a high-quality scholarly press in support of the University's mission of excellence in teaching and research". Louise Adler and five other board members immediately resigned and another media war erupted.
Maskell now wanted MUP "to commission leading scholars and authors" and "popularise academic research for a broad readership". Current director Nathan Hollier has certainly achieved that mandate with books such as Farmers or Hunter-gatherers? The Dark Emu Debate by Peter Sutton and Keryn Walshe, and Vandemonians: The Repressed History of Colonial Victoria by Janet McCalman.
Kells does not delve deeply into the frameworks of other academic presses, which could have provided a wider perspective to the Adler era, for example NewSouth, Text, Scribe and Black Inc, nor does he delve into open access presses, such as the ANU Press, which in 2022 published 45 titles with nearly 4 million downloads and views, which makes taxpayer-funded research publicly and openly available.
This issue apart, Kells has delivered a rich, detailed, largely nonjudgmental, book, which provides significant insights into the history and publishing of MUP, and thus of Australian cultural and political history.
