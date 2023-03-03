The Canberra Times
Review

MUP: A Centenary History by Stuart Kells review - the rich and winding tale of an unusually powerful publisher

By Colin Steele
March 4 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Adler in her heyday as director of Melbourne University Press at the National Press Club in 2009. Picture by Andrew Sheargold
  • MUP: A Centenary History, by Stuart Kells. Melbourne University Publishing, $60

What is a university press, how is it funded, and what does it publish?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.