MUP was the first university press in Australia, established in 1921 initially alongside a bookshop, which provided significant funds to support the press in the 20th century. Kells details figures from the early history of the press who made significant contributions to Australian publishing, such as Frank Wilmot , who prioritised Australian writing in the 1930s, and editor Barbara Ramsden, who "served as the backbone the press for four decades". In a sad reflection of the times, press directors were all men during the 20th century, the editors largely women. Louise Adler would change all that when appointed director in 2003.