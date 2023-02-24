The Canberra Times
'Invaluable': Canberra Capitals look to lock in WNBL star Jade Melbourne

Caden Helmers
Caden Helmers
February 24 2023 - 3:30pm
The Capitals want to lock Jade Melbourne in on a new deal. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The Canberra Capitals want to lock Jade Melbourne into a new contract in a move that would give Kristen Veal a chance to rebuild around one of basketball's brightest talents.

