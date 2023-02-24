The Canberra Capitals want to lock Jade Melbourne into a new contract in a move that would give Kristen Veal a chance to rebuild around one of basketball's brightest talents.
Capitals general manager Lucille Bailie hopes names like Melbourne, Shaneice Swain and Bec Pizzey can be long-term stars for the WNBL's most successful club.
Which is why club officials have already started piecing together plans for the 2023-24 season as Veal looks to lift Canberra off the bottom of the table and back into title contention.
Melbourne is bound for the WNBA after signing with the Seattle Storm, and Bailie is desperate to bring the 20-year-old back to Canberra next season.
The star guard recorded the WNBL's third triple-double in 10 years last weekend, and teammate Chloe Tugliach hopes she can repeat the dose against the Melbourne Boomers at the National Convention Centre on Saturday night.
"Jade Melbourne, honestly, how does she do it? I don't know, I don't think she realises," Tugliach said.
"She is a workhorse and we love her for it. Jade, even though she is really young, is such a born leader and we thrive off her energy.
"She is always up and about, always about the team, she brings us together in crucial times. She is also that calming presence, which a lot of people wouldn't see, hear or know.
"When we're in the huddles, she is really direct, tells us what we need to hear and then we're onto the next. She is invaluable."
While Tugliach is desperate to finish the final two games of the season on a high, she is raising funds in the background for a looming tour of France.
The Canberra rookie works as a development coach with the Boomerangs, Australia's men's team for players with intellectual disabilities, ahead of the Virtus Global Games in June.
"One of my cousins has an intellectual and physical disability. All of the barriers went up very quickly when we were growing up together, and she wasn't able to continue playing netball," Tugliach said.
"When I moved to Canberra, they didn't have a program. The Basketball ACT CEO tapped me on the shoulder and said 'Would you like to do it?' I didn't know what I was getting into, and I'm glad I said yes. Seeing anyone excel at what they do is really exciting for me."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
