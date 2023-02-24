Michelle Heyman can still remember the words of a parent she didn't even know.
"If it wasn't for you being out and proud, I wouldn't be able to understand my child".
So you get the idea the Canberra United star's impact transcends the surrounds of McKellar Park, where Heyman will star in an A-League pride round game against Western Sydney on Saturday.
Which is why Heyman will take a moment to think about how far the game has come when she pulls on a jersey with rainbow names and numbers on the back.
Because for years she pushed for a day like this. For years the response was the same.
"There was no response," Heyman said.
"It was me and [former Capital Football chief executive] Heather Reid. We were lucky enough to get rainbow socks for one round, and that was the most anyone has ever done in football.
"We wanted Canberra United rainbow jerseys, we wanted it all, but it kept getting stood down from above. That's something we had no control of.
"For this round to go ahead, Heather Reid ... she is the pioneer of this. For me to put on my jersey and go out there, I'll be playing for her and playing for everything she has done for this club to get to where we are now.
"For us to finally get here, to be able to have the rainbow numbers on the back of my jersey, to have my name in rainbow colours, is just something I've always wanted."
A behavioural science researcher says pride rounds in professional competitions could do more harm than good if they fail to appropriately target homophobic behaviour.
Which is why Heyman says the A-League's competition-wide celebration has to be more than a one-off, having watched similar efforts across other sports cause bitter divides.
The Manly Sea Eagles were embroiled in a rainbow-themed jersey fiasco which derailed their NRL season last year, after seven players refused to wear the club's Everyone in League kit.
The NBL's inaugural pride round was recently rocked by the Cairns Taipans' refusal to participate, citing "abuse and harmful commentary" directed at some players as the reason for pulling out of plans to wear themed uniforms.
"That's the thing, now that we've got it, we've got to keep pushing," Heyman said.
"The new generation of kids coming through feel a little bit more comfortable being who they are. It's the older generation who still have that stigma behind it.
"A safe place is the best place for everyone. You can become a better footballer if you're comfortable within your own skin. That's clearly how I felt as a player."
Canberra coach Njegosh Popovich could have to manage the workloads of some of United's best talents as they chase a third consecutive win.
Grace Jale was due back in Canberra on Friday night after playing for New Zealand during FIFA's international window, while Vesna Milivojevic was on her way back from Serbian duties on Friday morning.
Chengshu Wu had been drafted into the Chinese squad, while Chloe Lincoln and Sasha Grove are back in Canberra following a stint with the Young Matildas.
"Hopefully our players are feeling a little bit fresh. It's going to be a tough one for them," Heyman said.
"We had the two young ones go into Young Matildas camp and they were just ecstatic to be back in the Canberra United environment which gave us a big boost.
"Everyone is feeling pretty positive, we have a lot of energy, it's a good buzz going around at training this week."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
