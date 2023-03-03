When Renee Wilson's husband Gary was injured in a Black Hawk accident in Afghanistan that killed three Australian soldiers, doctors said he wouldn't survive.
While he recovered, Mrs Wilson was his carer and she had to focus on her employment because she knew he would eventually lose his.
"I made a vow to myself that day, 12 years ago. I would step up and do what I needed to, to do what is right, because it was my turn to serve - to serve Gary and other veterans and their families," Ms Wilson said.
It's been a long, winding road to recovery for Mr Wilson and his family but since his medical discharge, he now runs his own fitness and personal training business in Canberra called Bare Coaching.
The support networks of veterans - their families and friends - make daily sacrifices, however, help and support within the ACT veteran system is rare.
It's an issue Ms Wilson, Australian War Widows NSW CEO, wants to fix.
Australian War Widows NSW will be launching a first-of-its-kind support program titled Our Space for the ACT.
"Veterans families bear the burdens and the costs of Australia's defence and freedom. And we want to alleviate those burdens through building a community, facilitating peer support, and advocating for policy solutions that reduce those burdens," Ms Wilson said.
The Our Space program in the ACT will provide practical support for ACT veteran families amidst the rising cost-of-living says Australian War Widows NSW board member Queen Dunbar.
Ms Dunbar lost her veteran husband Adam a few years ago.
"Time is immaterial when dealing with the death of a beloved husband and father. Add on top of that the challenges of COVID-19 and the rising cost of living, and life can be pretty dismal," Ms Dunbar said.
"For the more than the 103,000 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country, every one of them had a family, a wife or a husband, a mother, a father, children who have also sacrificed alongside them."
"What I carried at the time was nothing compared to what [Ms Dunbar] was carrying and what I Iearnt through that was that we're not actually that different and we can provide an incredible amount of support to each other through compassion and empathy," Ms Wilson said.
The Our Space event will be launched on Saturday, March 4 at Brindabella Circuit
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. He previously interned at the Herald Sun and worked as a court reporter. Kerem covers all local stories in the national capital. His email is kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
