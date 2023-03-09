The Canberra Times
Ron Cerabona
March 9 2023 - 12:00pm
The cast and creators of I Have No Enemies. Picture by Novel Photographic

I Have No Enemies

In this new work from Bare Witness Theatre Co, four actors stumble upon a private voicemail full of sensitive information and then embark upon a morally ambiguous sociological experiment to disentangle the reality of life online. As the characters' grip on reality becomes more unstable, their quest for knowledge strays dangerously close to the dark forces of surveillance they seek to escape. I Have No Enemies (pictured) opens at The Ralph Wilson Theatre, Gorman Arts Centre, until March 11. See: humanitix.com.

