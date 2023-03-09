In this new work from Bare Witness Theatre Co, four actors stumble upon a private voicemail full of sensitive information and then embark upon a morally ambiguous sociological experiment to disentangle the reality of life online. As the characters' grip on reality becomes more unstable, their quest for knowledge strays dangerously close to the dark forces of surveillance they seek to escape. I Have No Enemies (pictured) opens at The Ralph Wilson Theatre, Gorman Arts Centre, until March 11. See: humanitix.com.
The Nancy Sever Gallery is showing this exhibition of recent work by abstract artist Magda Cebokli. It's a series of abstract paintings inspired by the harmonics of the space and the light of the pinnacle of Islamic architecture in Spain, the Alhambra, and of Gaud's architectural masterpiece, the Sagrada Familia cathedral in Barcelona. This exhibition is a conversation in three parts, each speaking to a question raised by another, each exploring aspects of the language of space. It's on from Sunday March 5 to April 9. See: nancysevergallery.com.au.
At 6pm on Wednesday, March 8, a new exhibition by six textile artists, Kylie Banyard, Sara Lindsay, Rebecca Mayo, Ema Shin, Ilka White and Katie West, opens at ANCA Gallery in Dickson and will run until March 26. For this show, Mayo dyed for each artist five metres of cloth with plants collected from Ngunnawal/Ngambri land. She then posted a length to each artist, with the simple instruction that they use the cloth only in ways useful to their commitments and desires in the home, studio or elsewhere, and to do so without producing unwanted labour. See: anca.net.au.
Sydney Dance Company presents a triple bill featuring world premieres by artistic director Rafael Bonachela and international choreographer Marina Mascarell, as well as the return of Antony Hamilton's critically acclaimed Forever & Ever. Brimming with physicality, Ascent tempers contemporary classical dance with futuristic experimentation, with three innovative works from local and international talents. Full of electric movement and emotional force, Ascent is an arresting portrait of contemporary dance and its potential to move, excite and activate audiences. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, various times from March 9-11. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Canberra Philharmonic Society's production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical about, well, cats, including the hit song Memory, is on at Erindale Theatre, various dates and times until March 18. See: philo.org.au.
Catherine Woo's exhibition of paintings, the weight of air, explores the interrelationship between humans and the natural environment with abstract panels drawing similarities and connections between them. She investigates humanity's shifting connection with our place in the universe and the way science is transforming our perception of it. Peter Vandermark's sculpture exhibition Bricolage explores the interplay between function and form and incorporates elements inspired by architecture, furnishings, models, maquettes and design. His pieces are created through the repurposing of found objects, resulting in elegant abstract forms. At Beaver Galleries until March 18. See: beavergalleriews.com.au.
From March 3 to 19, this arts and cultural festival will feature light installations and projections, performances from local and interstate musicians including Gia Ransome, The Decideds, Koebi Faumui and smartcasual, street food, circus, the Lights! Canberra! Action! short film festival and the Canberra Balloon Spectacular. See: enlightencanberra.com.
The CSO Chamber Ensemble with soprano Chloe Lankshear, pianist Edward Neeman and violinist Kirsten Williams will perform this concert at Albert Hall, Yarralumla, on Sunday March 5 at 2pm. It will include Claude Debussy's Sonata in G minor for Violin and Piano, Gabriel Fauré's Violin Sonata No. 1 in A major, op. 13, Claude Debussy's Ariettes oubliées (Forgotten Songs), as well as the premiere of Connor D'Netto's white flowers. For more information, see cso.org.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
