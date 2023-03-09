At 6pm on Wednesday, March 8, a new exhibition by six textile artists, Kylie Banyard, Sara Lindsay, Rebecca Mayo, Ema Shin, Ilka White and Katie West, opens at ANCA Gallery in Dickson and will run until March 26. For this show, Mayo dyed for each artist five metres of cloth with plants collected from Ngunnawal/Ngambri land. She then posted a length to each artist, with the simple instruction that they use the cloth only in ways useful to their commitments and desires in the home, studio or elsewhere, and to do so without producing unwanted labour. See: anca.net.au.