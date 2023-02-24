The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/AFL

GWS Giants' Tom Green cemented as Canberra's AFL poster boy with new four-year deal

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated February 24 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GWS Giants star Tom Green has re-signed for four more years. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Tom Green couldn't ask for better timing on the announcement of his re-signing to the GWS Giants for another four years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.