Canberra developer Morris Property Group has scaled back a commercial development proposal in Civic, reducing the building's height from 13 storeys to seven.
The group has relaunched community consultation on its proposal for 175-179 London Circuit after its initial application was refused due to its height.
The new proposal includes a seven-storey office tower and three levels of basement parking with 54 car spaces and eight motorcycle spaces.
It's a significant change from the original proposal, which sought approval for a 13-storey building and four basement levels.
Morris Property Group senior development manager Geordie Edwards said the group anticipated the revised plans would be well received by the community.
"Although it's a shorter tower, it's still a significant project on an important corner of the city and it's certainly not detracting from any surrounding development," he said.
The development is proposed for two sites, blocks 12 and 13, section 14 City.
The site at 175 London Circuit was formerly occupied by National Australia Bank and fronts London Circuit and Ainslie Place. The adjoining block was formerly occupied by Kowalski Recruitment offices.
The two sites would be demolished to make way for a modern building with 3730 square metres of office space to cater for public and private sector tenants.
"We would probably expect financial services, consulting-style businesses, legal firms - that sort of calibre of tenant - to show interest in the building," Mr Edwards said.
The updated plans also include a terrace on level six, end of trip facilities and about 220 square metres of ground floor retail space.
Mr Edwards said the group recently presented the plans to the National Capital Design Review Panel.
"Some of their feedback was they'd like to see more retail along London Circuit so we're currently tweaking the plans to provide as much retail as we can on that frontage," he said.
As part of its proposal, Morris Property Group will also seek to acquire a small, 50-square-metre parcel of land to the rear of the building and air rights on the corner of London Circuit and Ainslie Place to "square off" the building and the site.
The group is engaging in a consultation process ahead of submitting a new development application.
A community consultation session has been scheduled for March 1.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
