Morris Property Group revises development plans for former NAB site at 175-179 London Circuit

February 27 2023 - 5:30am
Morris Property Group has scaled back its proposal for a London Circuit office block. Picture supplied

Canberra developer Morris Property Group has scaled back a commercial development proposal in Civic, reducing the building's height from 13 storeys to seven.

