World Hearing Day is a campaign held on March 3 each year by the Office of Prevention of Blindness and Deafness of the World Health Organisation (WHO).
"Concern is growing about the rising exposure to loud sounds in recreational settings such as nightclubs, discotheques, pubs, bars, cinemas, concerts, sporting events and even fitness classes," the WHO said in the opening line of its Make Listening Safe brochure.
The Make Listening Safe initiative was launched in 2015, and since then, the WHO has continued to conduct studies and surveys to emphasise why it is so important to look after our hearing right from our earliest years.
Hearing damage is very easy to inflict upon ourselves, and we can think of it similarly to how temperature burns our skin because they're both a case of intensity over time.
You can briefly put your hand in 52 degrees because a full-thickness burn takes about two minutes. But beyond 80 degrees, a burn takes less than a second.
Similarly, "exposure to loud sounds for any length of time causes fatigue of the ear's sensory cells," the WHO explained.
To put some numbers on it, the WHO says that being subjected to 100 decibels (dB) for 15 minutes straight is the same as experiencing 85dB for a continuous eight-hour period, either of which can result in hearing loss.
Nightclubs, gyms and other examples the WHO opened with could easily exceed 100dB and visitors (or staff) are in there for more than 15 minutes at a time.
Meanwhile, the scary thing for urbanites is that traffic and other constant ambient noise in busy areas can easily be over 85dB all the time.
As for what the definition of hearing loss is, the WHO says it is when someone "is not able to hear or has a hearing threshold of 25dB or more". Sadly, hearing loss in many individuals is much worse.
If you have pushed your luck regarding intensity or time, "the result is temporary hearing loss or tinnitus (a ringing sensation in the ear). A person enjoying a loud concert may come out experiencing 'muffled' hearing or tinnitus.
"The hearing improves as the sensory cells recover. When the exposure is particularly loud, regular or prolonged, it can cause permanent damage of the sensory cells and other structures, resulting in irreversible hearing loss," the WHO said.
"The high-frequency range (high-pitched sounds) is impacted first and may not be noticeable immediately. Continued exposure leads to progression of hearing loss, ultimately affecting speech comprehension and having a negative impact on the individual's quality of life."
For World Hearing Day 2023, the WHO is releasing the 'Primary ear and hearing care training manual'.
"This manual is a practical guide on the prevention, identification, and management of hearing loss and common ear diseases that lead to hearing loss," WHO said. "It is intended mainly for health workers and doctors who work at primary care level and provide services to people either at health facilities or in communities."
