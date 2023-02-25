Six droid-sized sensors strategically located across the ACT are mapping the dangerous dry lightning strikes responsible for some of the country's biggest bushfires.
In a trial of Fire Neural Network (FNN) technology in Florida and Brazil, the lightning sensors use artificial intelligence to monitor the surrounding electromagnetic spectrum and when storm cells pass over a specific area, are able to locate where long, continuous streams of electrical current hit the ground.
The sensors are accurate down to 30 metres and had their first major test on the afternoon of February 21, when a storm cell pushed across the territory, with lightning igniting a spectacular fire in grassland at urban Gungahlin, ahead of sheets of rain from the stormfront which then put the fire out.
Dry lightning is when a build-up of electrical activity in the upper atmospheric generating high voltage discharges into the ground, but without any accompanying rainfall.
These type of strikes are responsible for triggering many remote area bushfires, including the the catastrophic 2003 firestorm which resulted in the deaths of four people and destroyed 510 properties in Canberra.
Prior to that wildfire two decades ago, a lightning strike hit a dead tree at a remote location known as McIntyre's Hut, in the Brindabella National Park.
The tree smouldered for days and when hot, dry weather conditions fanned by fierce westerly winds provided the momentum, it sent a massive firefront across the border and into suburban Canberra.
Fires started by lightning were responsible for more than 90 per cent of the total area burned during the 2019-20 Black Summer bushfires, which produced 715 megatonnes of carbon dioxide.
Lightning emits radiation across the entire electromagnetic spectrum, from radio waves to infrared, visible, ultraviolet, X-rays and gamma rays. Cloud to ground strikes account for about 25 per cent of discharges.
It's estimated around one in 10,000 discharges produce a bushfire.
The patented FNN technology uses a combination of environmental data, artificial intelligence and proprietary verification technology.
Associate Professor Dr Marta Yebra, director of the ANU's Bushfire Research Centre of Excellence, said the lightning sensing project - which is also being trailed in Brazil and Florida - was in its infancy but is already beginning to yield interesting data locally and the team is hoping for more storm cells toward the tail-end of the Canberra summer to build its database.
"We have got pretty much all the ACT covered by these sensors, except for a small south-east part of the Namadgi National Park," she said.
"These sensors cross-reference and look at all the lightning activity which occurs in the atmosphere around them.
"There can be hundreds or even thousands of strikes which occur when a storm cell passes through, but the AI looks specifically at those locations where the long, continuous electrical current hit the ground.
"What we do then is overlay that location data with weather and forest fuel, moisture content and vegetation loads to narrow it down to the most likely locations for where those strikes may ignite a fire."
Limiting the likely ignition locations makes it faster and easier to reach them. Helicopters traditionally have performed this observation role but now drones are cheaper and easier.
Rohan Scott, the head of the ACT Rural Fire Service, said the ACT was an ideal location to trial these types of fire-hunting technologies because it is a relatively small jurisdiction but within its borders had the full gamut of urban, farming areas and thick bushland.
"It's not uncommon to have these lightning storms, or dry lightning, ahead of the passage of a storm cell; in the case of the most recent one which resulted in the Gungahlin grassfire, it was followed by quite heavy rain - but that's not always the case," he said.
"What this new remote sensing technology does is use artificial intelligence to give us a risk profile of the strikes which pose the greatest fire risk to the ACT and we can then use other assets, like the fire-sensing cameras in our fire towers, to examine them more closely."
Members of the Canberra public will be invited to be part of the lightning-hunting research effort on social media, and will be encouraged to upload their lightning photographs and locations.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
