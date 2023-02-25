The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

ACT Rural Fire Service using sensors to detect lightning strikes and drones to hunt them down

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated March 25 2023 - 5:37pm, first published February 26 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Six droid-sized sensors strategically located across the ACT are mapping the dangerous dry lightning strikes responsible for some of the country's biggest bushfires.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.