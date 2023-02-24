The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Dave Peebles | Pacific Islands Forum needs unity to confront challenges

By Dave Peebles
February 24 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Pacific Islanders will confront some of the most challenging security issues in human history in coming years. Climate change. Geostrategic competition. Food security and access to health and education after the shock of COVID and the inflation outbreak.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.