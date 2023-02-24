PM's talk of sovereignty over submarines is hard to believe

The government seems keen to convince us that Australia would maintain sovereignty over everything to do with the proposed nuclear submarines.
If that's the case why is the PM going to make the submarine announcement in Washington DC? Perhaps we really have become the 51st state of the union and nobody told us.
In DC the PM will not have to face the Australian people whom he represents, his fellow parliamentarians, or much of the Australian media.
Australians will simply be left to pay the crippling price tag and other costs such as greater enmity with China.
As for sovereignty over decision making in the event of conflict, the submarines (if they ever eventuate) would be well integrated into US nuclear war fighting plans, despite not being nuclear armed themselves. Is nuclear war fighting now a sovereign Australian decision? Since when? Who asked us about it?
Accountability for the submarine decision has been absolutely zilch. In the whole 18-month decision making process not a single specific opportunity to debate the decision has even been given to Parliament. Australian citizens were given four days in 2021 in which to make submissions.
What sort of sovereignty over the decisions that affect us is that, PM?
What do The Canberra Times readers think, I wonder, as they read its recent pieces referring to our involvement in more war. Firstly they might be concerned that Penny Wong "does not support giving MPs and senators a vote before we send troops overseas" (Letters, February 22).
Secondly they will have read the headline, "Australia to step up its war support". In the same issue (February 24) they might have been surprised to read an editorial ("Ukraine in a strong position to negotiate", canberratimes.com.au, February 24) arguing against a potential "war without limits" and stating "Ukraine is unlikely to ever be in a stronger position to take part in negotiations than it is right now".
Finally they might have discovered the opinion piece from Dr Chris Dunstan arguing that we should regard the Russian people as "fellow victims of the war and potential allies for peace" ("Peace in Ukraine needs more than guns", canberratimes,com.au, February 24).
If Penny Wong is so keen to see our PM making decisions about our going to war, I'd like her also to use her not inconsiderable negotiation skills (alongside those of our PM and minister of Defence) to persuade our Ukrainian Ambassador Vasyl Myroshnychenko to join us as we turn our attention to "building a safer world".
I'd prefer to hear more detail of this peace work rather than about the additional drones and so on we are providing.
I was shocked by Jack Waterford's article "The West will continue to pay for the Ukraine War but not with bodies", canberratimes.com.au, February 18).
Just to pick up on his language, he describes the West as Ukraine's "paymasters". Ukraine decided to defend itself from an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russia. It is not a puppet or client state being manipulated by the West for its purposes. The West has merely provided military, financial and other support to help Ukraine defend itself.
Waterford's view of the West aligned against Russia also neglects the history of the economic aid to help Russia recover from the economic morass following the collapse of the Soviet Union. It also neglects the way western European nations (particularly Germany) developed energy and other economic partnerships with Russia aimed at normalising relations.
Sadly, Germany and the others were betrayed by Putin and his supporters.
Waterford also describes Russia as a "bully". This is akin to describing Hitler as just a "bully". In fact, Putin's actions over the last many years have been eerily like Hitler's.
Waterford needs to recognize that Russia's alleged desire for peace talks is just a way to enable Russia to build up forces for further military actions. He also needs to accept that something must be done about the array of war crimes committed by the Russians.
Here we go again, with ACT blithely "charting a path to 784,000 residents" ("Half-a-million to call northside home as ACT charts path to 784,000 residents by 2060", canberratimes.com.au, February 24). Stop normalising population propaganda from ACT Treasury, or indeed the federal Treasury.
The extras are not raindrops. Nor would they fall out of the sky like rain. There's only one way that Canberra can "nearly double in population size" by 2060. That is, if the federal government deliberately maintains a full-bore mass migration program.
Anthony Albanese having hoodwinked voters, this program has actually intensified, since Scott Morrison fell. It is more radical than that of any other major OECD nation, bar Canada.
This is certainly appreciated, by the powerful donors and self-interested "stakeholders". Andrew Barr obviously likes it too. But it is not what voters want. They have never been consulted. Looks as if they never will be.
I was bemused by two articles in close proximity ("ACT forecast to swell to 784,000 people" and "Population boost for earless dragon", CT, 24 February).
Unless the ACT government adopts a policy of only high rise to accommodate another 230,000 people, then the grassland habitat of the earless dragon will be encroached upon and it may become extinct despite recent rescue efforts.
It's a universal problem: when human populations expand, it is usually at the expense of other species' habitats. With global populations growing inexorably, no wonder we are in the Sixth Mass Extinction.
The comments of Elena Mitchell, new resident of Dickson, should give pause for thought for those opposed to the extension of light rail to Woden. In explaining why she had not settled on the south side, she said: "There was no tramline there and you'd have to take the bus, and I don't have a car..."
One hundred years ago my grandmother bought a house on Wattletree Road, East Malvern, in Melbourne "because it was on the tramline" and she never did get a car in her remaining 50 years there.
There are studies, I believe, that show people are more inclined to use trams than buses if available. In these times of climate crisis, we have to maximise public transport use, so let's get on with building light rail if that's what people want.
I question the present obsession with seemingly endless growth, be it economic or population.
It is common to see large houses (in fact some of the world's largest) cheek-by jowl with barely walking space between them, large areas of paved surfaces, little or no green space, and hardly a tree to be seen.
Such suburbs are destined to become sweltering "heat islands" come the next El Nino summer (which could begin this year).
El Nino summers will be hot enough without creating urban or suburban heat traps.
As a contribution to what will no doubt be a litany of Qantas horror stories in the light of the airline's half-year profit, in October 2022 my son had to cancel his London-Sydney flight for medical reasons (COVID-19).
He was unable to rebook on another Qantas flight. His travel agent immediately applied for a refund. Four months later, there is still no refund and no communication from Qantas.
Perhaps the most counterproductive decision ever made by a government in Australia was the Morrison government's decision to allow people to access their superannuation early during the pandemic. Three million Australians sucked billions from retirement savings, some emptying their accounts completely.
Research shows that 60 per cent of it was used on unnecessary discretionary spending.
Now that Albanese government has announced changes to superannuation we have the Opposition suggesting Labor is stealing people's money.
The planned changes are being completely misrepresented. Superannuation has become a tax shelter for the wealthy. Labor is trying to enshrine protection for superannuation so never again will such an irresponsible decision be made.
The changes reportedly will only impact people with superannuation balances of over $3 million. Sadly that's not me, or 95 per cent of Australians.
We are lucky to have a superannuation scheme in Australia which if protected will provide a safe, comfortable retirement for many. It's not perfect. Work needs to be done on equity, especially for women. But it must be saved.
