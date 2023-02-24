The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

PM's talk of sovereignty over submarines is hard to believe

By Letters to the Editor
February 25 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Who will control Australia's Collins class submarine replacements? The US or this country? Picture Defence Media

The government seems keen to convince us that Australia would maintain sovereignty over everything to do with the proposed nuclear submarines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.