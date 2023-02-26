Graphic design: As fans create posters, art and graphics, they're learning how to use their own design style

Sewing: Inspired by Styles' own love of fashion, it's become customary to dress up for Love On Tour. His New York show actually caused a shortage of feather boas across the city after Styles wore one on stage. Fans have been designing their own merchandise, and learning how to sew by observing other fans.

Writing: Engaging in fan fiction communities can help fans develop important literary skills through writing, reading, collaborating and critiquing texts. On the popular fan fiction site Wattpad, there are more than 270,000 stories under the tag "Harry Styles", some which have attracted millions of readers.

Close reading: By analysing lyrics and music videos, fans are developing close reading strategies, seeking out small details and extracting meanings.