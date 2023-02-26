Dumping Dr Lowe will do nothing to fix the economic crisis

The extraordinary "pile on" of abuse of the RBA Board and its governor, Dr Philip Lowe, in all levels of the media has reached the point of absurdity.
The principal reason for the existence of the RBA is to provide some influence on the economy to control inflation. The only tool it has to do this with is interest rates. The insane prices that people have been paying for real estate is one of the main focal points driving this circle of insanity. Getting rid of Philip Lowe is no remedy.
We have created the perfect model of the "tragedy of the commons", where a combination of greed, tax offsets, franking credits and taxation cuts for the wealthy create a perfect storm that is impacting on the middle and lower classes.
We have taken one of the most precious commodities of community, namely a safe place to live and sleep, and turned it into a pit of fear and despair for our children. Complaints and inferences the RBA is making life hard for mortgage holders, when a large part of the community is gorging on the torment and despair of youth, should make us all ashamed.
David Pope has nailed it (Cartoon, February 18). Why is Labor still trotting out the same, tired old mantra about a perceived transgression the Greens committed over a decade ago, regarding Rudd's emissions trading scheme?
The government, together with the Greens and Independents, have recently achieved some important legislation on emissions reductions including a baseline emissions target. But we need to do more.
New coal and gas projects cannot be allowed to go ahead, if we are to stay below a dangerous 1.5 degrees of global warming. Or even for Labor to achieve its 43 per cent target. What part of "climate emergency" does the government not understand?
The red herring of a failed CPRS in 2009, should not be used an excuse to approve new fossil fuel projects.
"NAPLAN Testing is vital for transparency" you wrote in the Sunday Canberra Times ("We need NAPLAN to keep ACT schools transparent", canberratimes.com.au, February 19). This proposition deserves scrutiny.
The 2022 NAPLAN results were not very different from other years, even though over the previous two years students had been in and out of lockdown. This deserves further analysis. It was of concern to authorities however, that last year there was a significant drop off in student participation.
It is straightforward when a student opts out but what do we know about those who do the test, think it's a waste of their time and do not give it an honest go? Is it rigorous to base conclusions on the performance of participants whose reliability can't be determined?
If NAPLAN were a university research project, would it get past the ethics committee considering the participating students mostly believe they have no choice in the matter?
Article 12 of UN Convention on the Rights of the Child states: "Children have the right to say what they think should happen ... and to have their opinions taken into account."
Is this given consideration when NAPLAN testing stops all normal schooling across the nation for a week?
Can NAPLAN be justified as an ethical or useful instrument for measuring school and student achievement?
Many years ago, my then-young husband came home excited about the talk at work about what we now call "negative gearing".
I listened carefully then opined that it was not sound economics for the country, we were not buying an investment property and it would not last.
I went back to tending the baby. The same baby now juggles his negative gearing.
Meanwhile I have not changed my thinking.
Dave Roberts (Letters, February 20) is absolutely correct to blame negative gearing for house prices. He could also add the need for second incomes to afford first homes. I am forever thankful I could take years away from paid employment while caring for our children.
Labor's safeguard mechanism for emissions reduction is exciting the commentariat with a vision of 2009.
Other than the LNP walking back its support for a prior policy position (remember Howard's 2007 ETS) and the Greens being vilified for not backing a measure they never supported, it's not much like 2009 at all.
In 2009 it was easy to be a climate change denier. Now with droughts, fires and floods smashing supply chains and pushing up prices around the world, the consequence of inaction on carbon abatement is too obvious to ignore.
Sadly the safeguard mechanism is not an economy-wide instrument that will deliver net zero emissions anytime soon. The government, however, may be able to tweak the LNP's faux 2014 policy to ensure that it delivers something rather than nothing.
Short of shutting down all industry with carbon emission (which isn't going to happen now or in 2050), the transition to ameliorate dangerous climate change will involve carbon offsets supplementing emission reducing technologies.
What's needed is a standing royal commission that will monitor the implementation of the safeguard mechanism and review the integrity its operation.
The Australian public have indeed endorsed stronger action on climate ("Greens, Libs should back climate bill", canberratimes.com.au, February 20).
Thus, Labor has a mandate to achieve its emissions reductions target of 43 per cent by 2030. As a minimum. The proposed safeguard mechanism allows big emitting corporations to buy the right to continue polluting.
This is hardly an effective means to reach net zero. The door is also open for new fossil fuel projects. It is right that the Greens question the adequacy of Labor's policy.
Our children's right to a safe climate future relies on legislation that stops new fossil fuel development and ensures emissions drop rapidly this decade. Back to you, Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen.
The popularity of T20 and ODI cricket has taken the glamour away from test cricket. The cricket control boards of the cricketing nations seem more interested in the shorter versions of the game for revenue.
Currently, Australia is touring India. I was surprised to see that the Australian side had no practice matches before the test matches to understand the cricket atmosphere of the city where they are going to play test cricket.
That, in my opinion, is the current dilemma the Australian side is facing. The players are earning a lot of money playing shorter versions of the game. I do not blame them because it's their bread and butter.
It would make many people happy if test cricket again took its rightful place at the top. I think it could only come from the joint efforts of all cricketing nations.
The ACT government's refusal to require safety for pedestrians was again demonstrated on February 16 when a public footpath turned into a construction site in preparation for the National Multicultural Festival.
On Thursday evening, the footpath in Bunda Street opposite Gus's Café was strewn with construction material with workers apparently having given up for the night.
They had left numerous trip hazards and little room for people to pass. This shambles made traversing Civic's already cluttered footpaths even more difficult and potentially unsafe for people with a disability.
The government's regulators and the festival organisers must ensure similar hazards are not created in future.
Since the election of the Albanese government and seemingly more with each passing session of Question Time, members of the LNP conclude their questions in parrotlike fashion with: "Why do Australians always pay more under Labor?"
The initial outlay on Labor's progressive policy tranche, while significant, always delivers higher end returns on the investment made.- Barry Swan OAM, Balgownie, NSW
The obvious answer? The initial outlay on Labor's progressive policy tranche, while significant, always delivers higher end returns on the investment made.
Medicare, merit-based higher education, TAFE and the NDIS are some examples.
Labor could but hopefully will not, waste the time of the Parliament by "returning serve" with questions such as: "Which administrations committed us to six unwinnable foreign conflicts since World War II? Which administrations for over a decade, failed to deliver on climate and energy policies?"
And: "Which administration against the wishes of the Australian people, tried to deport Australian born children?" and "Who ran the now disgraced Robodebt Scheme from 2015 to 2019?"
I started paying income tax at age 16. I still do at 82 as a self-funded retiree. I don't get the old-age pension. Any tax concessions on the superannuation part of my income are more than compensated for by my not drawing the pension and tax on my other income. The government should leave our super alone, along with assets we acquired legally and have a right to keep and dispose of as we choose.
Putin has attempted to justify the criminal invasion and destruction of Ukraine by claiming the Ukrainian government conspired with the evil west to "destroy" Russia. Putin has lost the plot and made a fool of himself - again.
G. W. Bush and J. W. Howard set V. V. Putin a bad example. Putin believes if America and Australia can conduct 20-year wars in far-off places like Afghanistan and Iraq, why can't Russia do the same in what it considers to be its frontyard?
Russia has invaded Ukraine under the pretext of a "special military operation". Ukraine is defending itself. It is risible for Rod Mathews (Letters, February 23) to ask "If the West supplies weapons to Ukraine why shouldn't China supply Russia?"
Watch the European and American military industrial complexes' aviation divisions compete for jet fighter sales when the war is over and Ukraine will pay for them. They would have been sending F-16s, Typhoons, Eurofighters, Dassault Rafales, and Saab Gripens already if money was on the table. No accounting for hypocrisy.
Rod Mathews (Letters, February 23) clearly supports Putin invading a sovereign state causing enormous numbers of deaths and injuries, and the destruction of vital infrastructure. Why would you print such muck?
Rod Matthews (Letters, February 23) asks why shouldn't China supply arms to Russia? It's because the Russian invasion of Ukraine is illegal. Ukraine's self-defence is not.
I am heartened to hear China may have a credible peace plan for the war in Ukraine. China needs to take its UN Security Council responsibilities seriously. At the same time, the UN needs to take whatever steps it can to remove Russia from the Security Council.
Australia's national floral emblem is the golden wattle (Acacia pycnantha Benth), not the Cootamundra wattle (acacia baileyana) as John Bain claims (Letters, February 22).
John Bain has waffled on wattles quire incorrectly (Letters 22 Feb). The Cootamundra wattle is not our national floral emblem, never was. It can outgrow local species and become a weed.
