Tyler Hays had had enough.
Having played cricket his entire life and spent three years in Tuggeranong Valley's first grade side, the all-rounder was done.
It was 2019, Hays just a teenager already burned out by the endless grind of cricket and the cut-throat battle for scarce representative honours.
So Hays stepped away from the sport.
Not completely, he continued playing indoor cricket, but enough to break the feeling of running on a hamster wheel.
Then he took up baseball, and later softball, and prioritised his career ambitions as a carpenter.
"When I stepped away from the game I needed a change," Hays said. "Coming back into it, I wanted to make sure I never had that feeling again and I was enjoying every minute I can. In doing that, I unlocked confidence in my ability.
"I'm not setting expectations or trying to impress anyone anymore. I'm trying to do all the right things for my team but I know my game and I'm enjoying it now."
Hays made the tentative first steps towards an outdoor cricket return last season and fully recommitted this summer.
He still juggles indoor cricket, baseball, softball and work, but recognises he's now found balance in his life.
The fruits have been clear in Hays' performances for Tuggeranong Valley this season.
The all-rounder took two wickets in his side's one-day grand final victory in December and produced a knock for the ages to deliver the Vikings an unlikely win in the Twenty20 decider.
On Saturday Hays will look to guide Tuggeranong Valley to victory over Ginninderra on the second day of their round six clash.
After bowling the Tigers out for 146, the batsmen slumped to 8-113 at stumps. Hays is currently 38* and knows a win is vital if they want to keep their finals hopes alive.
"We've struggled in the two-day format this year," he said. "It's a weird one, we're on the edge of our seats every time we play two-day cricket but I think we'll get there."
Hays' new mindset hasn't gone unnoticed around the Tuggeranong Valley clubhouse in recent weeks.
The Twenty20 grand final is a frequent topic of conversation and the 22-year-old has grown in confidence.
Tuggeranong Valley captain Craig Devoy is not surprised by Hays' recent performances and said the key is harnessing this mindset moving forward.
"Tyler thrives on the pressure," Devoy said. "Playing indoor cricket and being on the pitching mound in baseball, he loves being in big moments.
"Even though he's young, he's quite mature for his age. He's played enough senior cricket to know the expectations of what's required. He'll keep ticking over and do what he needs to do."
While eager to help Tuggeranong Valley complete the Cricket ACT sweep this summer, Hays now recognises success on the cricket pitch is not central to who he is as a person.
His goals extend beyond taking wickets, scoring runs and making representative teams. Sport is now an opportunity to have fun and spend quality time with friends.
Each sport Hays plays provides an outlet to achieve those ambitions and he's confident the juggle makes him a better player.
Once the outdoor season winds down, the all-rounder will turn his focus towards qualifying for the Australian indoor cricket team, having first represented his country as a 12-year-old, but never as an opens athlete.
He's determined to ensure, however, he does not lose sight of his new approach.
"Regardless of the format or the team I'm playing in, my focus is on ensuring I have a free head space and I'm enjoying the game."
