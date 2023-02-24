Times Past: February 25, 1979

On this day in 1979, The Canberra Times reported the popular Canberra Show was to become a Royal show.
The Queen had granted Canberra's Show Society the right to use the prefix "Royal" and the organisation would be known as the Royal National Capital Agricultural Society.
Then-governor-general Sir Zelman Cowen made the announcement just before his official opening of the show society's Golden Jubilee show at the Canberra showground the previous day.
He spoke from a small platform in the arena addressing a packed grandstand. The grassy spectator banks around the arena were also full of people who were there watching the cattle and horse classes being held.
Sir Zelman said as patron of the show he felt he had a special interest in it. The show was a tremendous tribute to the pioneers who had been responsible for the first shows in the area.
Agricultural shows had a special significance for people who made their living on the land and shows were a type of visual measurement of the rural economy.
After opening the show and making the announcement, Sir Zelman presented trophies for the champion devon bull, the champion hack horse of the show and reserve champion hack horse, the champion quarter horse and the supreme champion clydesdale.
Sir Zelman with his family and an entourage from the show society walked through the sideshow alley to the exhibition building where they examined the Swiss display.
Switzerland was the guest nation of the show that year with people dressed in native clothes and traditional instruments on display.
