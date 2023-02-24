The Canberra Times

Times Past: February 25, 1979

By Jess Hollingsworth
February 25 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1979.

On this day in 1979, The Canberra Times reported the popular Canberra Show was to become a Royal show.

