Manuscripts, kindness and kings of castles

How we love an outsider and renegade, especially those who make an extra effort to bring to life their personal fiefdoms, taking them out of the world of pure imagination, and into the world of micronations. How To Rule Your Own Country, Harry Hobbs and George Williams' account of the history of Australia's micronations - and there are many - is not surprisingly incredibly entertaining, as is this review by George Cruickshank, someone with his very own micronation to boot.