Manuscripts, kindness and kings of castles

What does it take to declare your own home an actual country? Or compulsively collect ancient illuminated manuscripts? And why are there not more books for children that preach kindness and empathy?
Lots of questions to be explored - and answered - on today's books pages, as well as a cracking Ian Rankin, and a luminous novel from Sebastian Barry.
There's so much kids can learn - and remember - from the picture books read to them at an early age. As Stephanie Owen Reeder - herself a doyenne of children's literature - writes in her latest compilation of books:
"Picture books can do so much more than just tell a story. They can transport the reader to other places, explore answers to seemingly impossible questions, and remind us of the need to be kind."
The Irish writer Sebastian Barry has penned an ode to his homeland, albeit an mournful one full of pathos. In Old God's Time, ghosts walk freely among the living, and real and imagined worlds collide.
The novel has reviewer Michael McKernan hooked:
"Exquisitely written, imaginative, intriguing, immensely sad and deeply puzzling, this is a novel that demands lengthy meditation," he writes.
"It shows a nation completely corrupted by the worst evils of Catholicism for which there is, as yet, no adequate apology."
It's a visceral connection to the past - an ancient manuscript inscribed with intricate words and images directly by now long-dead hands. It's no wonder certain people are driven to collect such artefacts.
Christopher de Hamel, in his book The Posthumous Papers of the Manuscripts Club, reasons that manuscripts have a way of weakening resolve, like soulful puppies in dogs' homes".
In his review, Colin Steele is impressed by the sheer scope of the book:
"De Hamel roams over a thousand years to follow a monk in Normandy, a prince of France, a Florentine bookseller, an English antiquary, a rabbi from central Europe, a French priest, a Keeper at the British Museum, a Greek forger, a German polymath, a British connoisseur and the woman who created the Pierpont Morgan Library."
Who doesn't love the predictable literary trope of the world-weary detective? And all the better if he's been around long enough to feel a part of the literary landscape, and who ages with us.
Ian Rankin's latest thriller, A Heart Full of Headstones, has his famous creation John Rebus retired, and with heart troubles, not that this will stop his from being embroiled in something thriller-like.
Our long-time crime fiction reviewer Anna Creer appreciates that this latest installment "explores the blurred lines between good and evil but ensures that, eventually, justice is seen to be done".
How we love an outsider and renegade, especially those who make an extra effort to bring to life their personal fiefdoms, taking them out of the world of pure imagination, and into the world of micronations. How To Rule Your Own Country, Harry Hobbs and George Williams' account of the history of Australia's micronations - and there are many - is not surprisingly incredibly entertaining, as is this review by George Cruickshank, someone with his very own micronation to boot.
"Micronations are in many ways an affectation of wealthy and privileged first world democracies; they take significant amounts of time, energy and money to establish, and they rely on the broad tolerance of local authorities to sustain," he writes, before going on to describe his own Empire of Atlantium.
Real people's stories - how they ended up in a particular place, or made certain realisations - will always be of the utmost fascination. Look at the endless roster of podcasts involving people telling their stories. In Turning Points: 25 remarkable Australians and the moments that changed their lives, editor Mary Ryllis Clark has pulled together a series of amazing stories from both famous and lesser-known people, including Fiona Patten, Peter Doherty and Jack Charles.
Review Frank O'Shea finds his spirits lifted:
"The book is a reminder that for all the complaints Australians make about themselves, there is in the population a group of people whose view is wider and wiser than that of the whingers."
"Academia is a rich, rich place for writing satire," says Seattle author Sonora Jha, and her latest novel The Laughter is already making waves, both in and outside the genre.
In a recent interview, which runs in Relax this week, she talks about the process of developing her novel, and how the voice of the white male protagonist kept inserting itself into her careful character development, in a perfect embodiment of the experience of young women of colour in the literary and academic space.
"After realising that she was writing the character to expose his gaze, 'then it was easier. I started to enjoy it, just being in his head'. The more she wrote in Oliver's voice, 'the more I came to realise how he sees me and other people, and it made me fiercely aware of white male supremacy'."
As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.
