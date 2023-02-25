Times Past: February 26, 1987

What does America, Canberra and a 42-year timeframe have in common? Two gentlemen and a very special encounter. On this day in 1987, The Canberra Times shared a story of two sailors who crossed paths in a life-changing situation.
A rare meeting between the sailors, 42 years in the making, occurred at the Kingston railway. Leslie Bolger, 66, searched the railway platform of the sailor who saved him, with only the man's age to identify him. After seeing a paper name tag pinned on the jumper of a man named Norm Hunter, Mr Bolger knew he had found who he was looking for.
In 1944, during the Second World War, a then-young Mr Bolger was floating in the wreck of the Japanese ship Rayuko Maru that had been destroyed by the American ship USS Sealion. If Mr Bolger had been able to see through his oil-filmed eyes, he would have seen then 18-year-old torpedo operator Norm Hunter rescuing him and his fellow stranded shipmates. Bolger, and those found in the water with him, were prisoners of war that were being transported on the Japanese ship and thought they would never see home again.
"The first indication that I had that we were going to be saved was I heard this thing, and, through oil-soaked eyes, I thought I saw a plane or a sub and I thought it was going to run right over us," Mr Bolger said to The Canberra Times.
Mr Bolger found his new friend after being given a list of names from the author of a book titled The Return from the River Kwai. It was pointed out, as the USS Sealion was the one that sunk the Rayuko Maru, the least the American's could do was to rescue the survivors. Mr Bogler said the American sailors gave up their bunks for the ex-prisoners, treated them in their hospitals and allowed them to see Australian shores.
Mr Hunter came prepared with a special surprise for his rescued friend - a blue cap with USS Sealion emblazoned on the front. It was a little big but Mr Bolger looked proud to wear it anyway. The two men are pictured sitting together on the railway platform in Kingston.
