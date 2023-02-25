The Canberra Times

Times Past: February 26, 1987

February 26 2023 - 5:30am


What does America, Canberra and a 42-year timeframe have in common? Two gentlemen and a very special encounter. On this day in 1987, The Canberra Times shared a story of two sailors who crossed paths in a life-changing situation.

