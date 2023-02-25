Times Past: February 26, 1987

In 1944, during the Second World War, a then-young Mr Bolger was floating in the wreck of the Japanese ship Rayuko Maru that had been destroyed by the American ship USS Sealion. If Mr Bolger had been able to see through his oil-filmed eyes, he would have seen then 18-year-old torpedo operator Norm Hunter rescuing him and his fellow stranded shipmates. Bolger, and those found in the water with him, were prisoners of war that were being transported on the Japanese ship and thought they would never see home again.