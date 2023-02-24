Harvest Day Out is a free, family day out in the beautiful gardens of Lanyon Homestead at Tharwa to celebrate autumn. Yes, autumn. We're already nearly there.
Harvest Day Out will be held on Saturday, March 4 from 10am to 4pm.
There will be food, music, workshops, market stalls, talks, tours and more.
READ MORE:
Bookings are essential for the workshops - from building a bee hotel to making marmalade.
The link to book your place at any of the activities is here.
