The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Harvest Day Out at Lanyon Homestead celebrates autumn on Saturday, March 4

By Staff Reporters
February 24 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There will be food, music, workshops, market stalls, talks, tours and more. Picture supplied

Harvest Day Out is a free, family day out in the beautiful gardens of Lanyon Homestead at Tharwa to celebrate autumn. Yes, autumn. We're already nearly there.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.