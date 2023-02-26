Times Past: February 27, 1958

On this day in 1958, the front page of The Canberra Times was graced with stunning images of the Queen Mother who was photographed at the State Ball in Kings Hall at Parliament House, a penultimate ending to her visit to Canberra and Australia.
The Queen Mother arrived earlier in the month to be a part of the British Empire Services League (now known as the Ex-Serviceman League). The aim of the conference, with more than 40 delegates from 25 countries, was the coordination of the various ex-servicemen's organisations throughout the Commonwealth. The BESL invitation to Her Majesty was the main inspiration for the visit to Australia.
On this last evening, Her Majesty was a glittering royal figure. The Queen Mother was described as looking fresh and radiant after a day of what would have been an exhausting schedule of visits and openings, the lateness only enhanced the 6,000 spectators in their anticipation for the arrival. The crinoline dress of white tulle, adorned with the ribbon of the order of the Garter, drew audible gasps from the crowd as the Queen Mother emerged from the car and was met by former prime minister Robert Menzies.
The ultimate accessory was the diamond and ruby tiara and the diamond necklace.
All of this arrival, along with the curtseys and bowing from those in attendance, was captured by a large television camera broadcasting to three Sydney TV stations. This created its own record moment as it was the first direct telecast in Australia over such a long distance.
Once all the official speeches and presentations were done, the band struck up with a foxtrot-style tune. Her Majesty danced two songs and then retired to inspect the paintings of the opening of Parliament in Canberra. One particular artwork caught her eye, with an original painting of the 1927 official opening which was performed by the Duke and Duchess of York - the Queen Mother herself and her late husband. The art captured her so much that she drew away from the prime minister who was at her side and studied the work for more than two minutes, seemingly nostalgic.
