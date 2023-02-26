Times Past: February 27, 1958

Once all the official speeches and presentations were done, the band struck up with a foxtrot-style tune. Her Majesty danced two songs and then retired to inspect the paintings of the opening of Parliament in Canberra. One particular artwork caught her eye, with an original painting of the 1927 official opening which was performed by the Duke and Duchess of York - the Queen Mother herself and her late husband. The art captured her so much that she drew away from the prime minister who was at her side and studied the work for more than two minutes, seemingly nostalgic.