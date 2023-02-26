The Canberra Times

Times Past: February 27, 1958

February 27 2023 - 5:30am
On this day in 1958, the front page of The Canberra Times was graced with stunning images of the Queen Mother who was photographed at the State Ball in Kings Hall at Parliament House, a penultimate ending to her visit to Canberra and Australia.

