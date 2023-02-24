Native plants as bonsai on display this weekend

Canberra Bonsai Society this weekend presents the 2023 Exhibition of Australian Plants as Bonsai.
The display will be held in the Crosbie Morrison Building at the botanic gardens from 9.30am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday. The gardens are in Clunies Ross Street, Acton.
On show will be more than 30 bonsai and penjing and related items created by Canberra Bonsai Society members.
The theme for 2023 is Bonsai in an Australian setting.
There will be a demonstration daily at 2pm.
Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for concession. Accompanied children under 12 have free entry.
